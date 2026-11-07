PSC Deploys Ogarabe, Three Other New CPs to Enugu, Plateau, Nasarawa, Ondo

The Police Service Commission has approved the deployment of four new Commissioners of Police to Enugu, Plateau, Nasarawa and Ondo states following interviews conducted to determine their suitability for the commands.

CP Fidelis Ogarabe, who was the Commissioner of Police, INTERPOL Annex, Lagos, was deployed to Enugu State.

Other officers deployed are CP Sunday J.A. Okoebor, formerly Commissioner of Police, Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, who was posted to Plateau State; CP Sheikh Mohammed Danko, formerly Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Annex, Lagos, was deployed to Nasarawa State; and CP Johnson Ayodeji Babalola, formerly Commissioner of Police, Special Inquiry, Force Headquarters, Abuja, was posted to Ondo State.

The PSC approved the postings on Thursday at the Solomon Arase Conference Hall, PSC Headquarters, Abuja, according to a statement by the Head of Protocol and Public Relations, Torty Njoku Kalu.

The commission said the deployments followed interviews conducted to ascertain the officers’ fitness and suitability for the respective commands.

The PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu, said the exercise was in line with Section 215(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the commission to appoint Commissioners of Police for each state and the Federal Capital Territory.

Argungu, who was represented by a member of the commission, Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (JSC rtd.), said the officers were found worthy in learning and character.

He charged the newly deployed commissioners to remain impartial and live up to the expectations of their new offices.