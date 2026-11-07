Jimoh Ibrahim Presides Over Key UN Elections, Orders Ballot Boxes Opened Before Voting





Sunday Ehigiator



Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has presided over elections into key committees of the United Nations General Assembly, directing that ballot boxes be opened for inspection before voting commenced.



The elections, conducted under the Fifth Committee during the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly, covered positions in the International Civil Service Commission, Investment Committee, Independent Audit Advisory Committee, Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), and Committee on Contributions.



In one of the major contests, Mr. Sidi Mohamed of Mauritania secured 102 votes to emerge as the recommended Chair of the International Civil Service Commission, defeating Mrs. Maria of Zimbabwe, who polled 82 votes.



The election recorded 187 ballot papers, with 186 declared valid and one invalid. A total of 184 members participated in the voting, while 93 votes were required to secure a majority.



Following the announcement of the result, the Fifth Committee recommended Mohamed to the General Assembly for a four-year term beginning January 2, 2027.



Speaking after the exercise, Ibrahim congratulated the candidates and member states elected into the various positions, while urging them to uphold the integrity of the committees and discharge their responsibilities effectively.



He said, “Let me congratulate first of all, all the colleagues that were elected and member countries into these various positions, particularly the International Civil Service Commission, the Investment Committee, the Independent Audit Advisory Boards, the ACABQ, as well as Committee on Contribution.”



The Nigerian envoy emphasised the importance of the Fifth Committee within the UN system, urging the successful candidates to contribute to its effectiveness.



“Let me remind them that the Fifth Committee is a very high-standing committee, and everybody must contribute and work hard to the integrity of the committee and ensure delivery.”



Ibrahim also expressed appreciation to member states and officials who participated in supervising the elections and ensuring the orderly conduct of the exercise.



“I would also like to extend to the tailors my deep appreciation, everybody’s deep appreciation, all of us who turned the tailors and who turned the country that nominated for official supervision of electoral return officers for the conduct of this election.”



The ambassador subsequently announced the conclusion of the committee’s consideration of Agenda Item 119 and requested the rapporteur to communicate its decisions directly to the General Assembly.



“We have concluded our consideration of Agenda 119 at this stage, and I request the rapporteur to report directly those decisions of ours to the General Assembly of the United Nations,” he said.