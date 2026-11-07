Tinubu, Shettima Fire Salvos at Obi, Atiku, Take 2027 Re-election Battle to South-south

President approves establishment of Ibom deep sea port

Yilwatda, Yari: APC won’t rig elections to retain power in 2027

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima yesterday launched blistering attacks on the presidential candidates of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and that of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, taking the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) 2027 re-election campaign to the South-south and challenging the opposition figures over their leadership records and political accomplishments.



The President is expected to take his campaign to Rivers State today.

While Tinubu questioned Obi’s capacity to provide the leadership required to tackle Nigeria’s challenges, citing his record as Anambra State Governor, Shettima challenged Atiku to account for the political structures, successors and enduring institutions he had built during his decades in public life.



The President, who spoke during a state visit and APC presidential rally in Akwa Ibom State, also approved the establishment of the Ibom Deep Sea Port, describing it as a major catalyst for economic development and prosperity in the state and the South-South region.

Governor Umo Eno had, in his welcome address at the APC presidential rally at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, appealed to the President to approve the project, assuring him that the people of Akwa Ibom would remain grateful if the request was granted.

“Your request for the Ibom Deep Sea Port is hereby approved. The Ibom Deep Sea Port will bring associated economic value and economic development to the people, just as the governor has said,” the President stated.



Tinubu commended Eno for his strides in infrastructure development and human capital investment, noting that he had promptly approved the upgrade of Victor Attah International Airport following the governor’s request.

He acknowledged the benefits of visionary leadership and continuity in governance, saying no societal challenge was insurmountable with focused and determined leadership.



He also urged those seeking elective positions to serve their people with sincerity and commitment.

“There is no reason why Akwa Ibom cannot leverage the value of its palm trees and agricultural produce. There is no reason that we cannot create skills development — skills that are enduring and everlasting. When your governor requested international status for the airport, I did not hesitate; I approved it. Now, as you do for one, you do for the other,” Tinubu added.

The President urged youths at the rally to remain focused and assess the credibility, track record and determination of politicians seeking their votes in the January 2027 general election.



“You, the youth—do you have your PVCs? That is the weapon with which you can defeat tyranny and reject those deceiving you. The weapon you have is the PVC.

“I don’t have to enumerate what I’ve done for you. I’ve committed my remaining years to struggling for democracy, freedom, authenticity, development, and progress. But you have heard details from one of our best friends—you’ve heard from Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

“Have you seen development or not? You have seen progress. Your universities are no longer on strike. Economic value is being added to your lives. Governor Eno, thank you for working so hard for the love of your people,” he stated.

On the forthcoming election, Tinubu described the January 16, 2027 poll as consequential, saying it would determine the direction of the country.



“This coming election on January 16, 2027, is consequential. It will define the direction of this country. When I took office, 27 out of 36 governors in this country were unable to meet salary obligations, let alone pensions and gratuities. Today, I stand before you to say we are out of that dark tunnel.

“I can beat my chest and say we are out of the greatest despair—the dark journey of uncertainty and possible bankruptcy,” he said.

The President criticised Obi, accusing the former Anambra State governor of failing to demonstrate the leadership required to confront major environmental challenges during his tenure.



Drawing a comparison between erosion problems in Anambra and the threat posed by the Atlantic Ocean to Lagos, Tinubu said effective leadership required courage and the determination to tackle difficult problems.

“In Anambra State, he could not confront erosion. I, Bola Tinubu, confronted the Atlantic Ocean,” he said.

He faulted Obi’s record compared with Eno’s efforts to tackle erosion and other infrastructure challenges in Akwa Ibom, arguing that political leadership should be measured by the willingness to confront problems rather than avoid them.



Tinubu also questioned Obi’s movement across political parties, asking whether the inability to manage political differences and maintain relationships demonstrated the qualities required for national leadership.

“Is that a leadership trait? Is that a leadership character?” he asked.

The President subsequently commended Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his leadership of the National Assembly, describing him as “a round peg in a round hole”.



Speaking during the commissioning of the new Victor Attah International Airport terminal, Tinubu acknowledged Akpabio’s management of the legislature and the support the National Assembly had given his administration.

“I recognise our host governor, Pastor Umo Eno and other members of the National Assembly here present, but let me single out our very able and respected Senate President who has navigated the affairs of the parliament very effectively,” he said.

Tinubu also described his visit to Akwa Ibom as a homecoming, recalling his time as a Mobil auditor in the state.

“I worked here as a Mobil Auditor. We built Ibeno, developed Eket and I never knew I would be the President of Nigeria one day. We did what we needed to do,” he said.



He again commended Eno for his performance, describing him as a man of conscience, commitment and vision.

“Governor Eno is a great man of conscience, commitment and visionary. When your request for the upgrade of the airport got to my desk, I didn’t hesitate because of your track record of performance,” the President said.

Earlier, Shettima challenged Atiku to demonstrate the enduring political institutions and successors he had produced during his decades in public life.



He argued that political experience should be assessed by tangible accomplishments, the development of successors and the ability to sustain political structures, rather than the length of time spent occupying public offices.

“The presidency is not a retirement benefit for long years in politics. It is a responsibility that must be earned through ideas, competence, organisation, public confidence and demonstrable results,” Shettima declared.



He questioned Atiku’s political influence in Adamawa State, challenging him to identify governors and deputy governors he had nurtured who remained committed to his current political ambition.

Shettima maintained that a presidential candidate seeking to unite Nigeria should demonstrate the ability to reconcile competing interests within his immediate political constituency.

“Charity, they say, begins at home. It does not end there, certainly. But what does not take root at home can hardly be expected to flourish elsewhere,” he said.



The Vice President also raised questions about businesses associated with Atiku, including Gotel Communications, Adamawa Plastics and Adama Beverages, saying their performance deserved scrutiny because the former Vice President had repeatedly presented his entrepreneurial experience as a qualification for managing Nigeria’s economy.

He contrasted Atiku’s political record with Tinubu’s leadership of Lagos State, where former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, alongside incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had continued to identify with the President’s political structure.

“The question is no longer how long you have been in politics; it is what your years in politics have built, whom you have raised and what has endured,” he said.



Shettima also criticised Obi, accusing him of squandering the political goodwill he previously enjoyed through what he described as falsehoods and misleading statistics.

“Peter Obi has clearly messed up and squandered away his goodwill. He no longer excites when he speaks these days. He only draws suspicions,” he said.



On his part, Akpabio commended the six South-South governors for their developmental strides and support for the APC, assuring them that the National Assembly had provided a strong foundation for Tinubu to complete the structures he had laid.

He also thanked the President for approving the establishment of a Federal University of Agriculture, a Federal University of Technology and a Police Academy in Akwa Ibom State, reiterating that the South-South states stood firmly with the APC.

Akpabio’s remarks came as he praised the President’s leadership and the cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government.



Also speaking, APC National Chairman, Yilwatda, maintained that the ruling party would not need electoral manipulation to secure Tinubu’s re-election, citing the administration’s achievements and the party’s expanding political structures.

“We don’t need to rig. We don’t need to add one vote to Mr President. He can win squarely,” he declared.

Yilwatda said Tinubu received more than 10 million votes durig the party’s presidential primary, exceeding the votes he secured in the 2023 general election.



He also cited the APC’s numerical strength among governors, federal lawmakers, state legislators and local government chairmen as evidence of its organisational capacity.

The National Chairman defended Tinubu’s economic reforms, highlighting investments in infrastructure, education, consumer credit, student loans and support for small businesses.



He said the administration’s policies were positioning Nigeria towards the President’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Yilwatda particularly commended the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road projects, saying they would improve transportation, reduce logistics costs and strengthen trade across the region.

Similarly, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, insisted that the ruling party would not manipulate the 2027 election, maintaining that Tinubu’s achievements were sufficient to earn him another mandate.

“We are not going to rig the election, but Nigerians are going to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because he has laid the foundation for a better Nigeria,” he said.



Yari set a target of at least 1.6 million votes for Tinubu in Akwa Ibom, challenging the party’s leadership to mobilise eligible voters.

He also challenged opposition politicians over complaints about hunger and unemployment, arguing that the government had introduced programmes to support farmers, small businesses, market women and job creation.

“What programme do you have in place that is better than what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has today?

“In terms of unemployment, what do you have in place that Asiwaju has not put in place that you are going to present to Nigerians?” he asked.



Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Governors Forum and the South-South governors, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, applauded Tinubu for the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), among other legacy projects.

He also commended Eno for the massive turnout of supporters at the stadium.

“The Coastal Highway is a masterpiece. No President, living or dead, ever conceived it. All six governors of the South-South are solidly behind you. Carry go,” Diri assured the President.



At a reception in his honour at the 70-hectare Arise Palm Resort, Eno told Tinubu that he felt fulfilled by the approval of the Ibom Deep Sea Port project.

President-General of the Akwa Ibom Council of Traditional Rulers and Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University, His Eminence Dr Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, expressed pride in identifying with the administration and prayed for the President’s success in his second-term bid.

Upon arrival in the state, Tinubu inaugurated the new Victor Attah International Airport terminal building, Ring Road 3, linking Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom, and the Arise Palm Resort.