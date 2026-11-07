Six Nigerian Students Graduate with Distinctions in MSc Digital Health at Bournemouth University

Six Nigerian postgraduate students have graduated with Distinctions in MSc Digital Health from Bournemouth University in the United Kingdom, recording an outstanding academic achievement at the institution’s graduation ceremony on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The graduates, Olalekan Oyekanmi, Jessica Morolade Fajoyomi, Emmanuella Ogbu, Deborah Daopuye, Chiamaka Udeh and Chukwuebuka Obiora, attributed their success to hard work, faith, peer support and collaborative learning.

The students said their shared commitment to academic excellence helped them overcome the demands of studying abroad and achieve the same outstanding result.

According to the graduates, they agreed early in the programme to work towards achieving Distinctions, supporting one another rather than treating their studies as a competition.

Emmanuella Ogbu said the group drew strength from their collective determination and willingness to help one another throughout the programme.

“We all decided early on that we wanted distinctions. We decided to pull on each other and drive each other. I’m so happy this is now a reality. Dreams do come true,” she said.

For Deborah Daopuye, the achievement came after periods of intense academic pressure and personal sacrifice.

She recalled spending 24 hours in the university library working to meet a crucial project deadline, describing the experience as one of the defining moments of their academic journey.

“The labour paid off, and today, we have this to look back upon,” she said.

The graduates also highlighted the financial and personal challenges they faced while pursuing their degrees in the UK.

Some combined demanding academic schedules with multiple jobs to meet educational expenses and the high cost of living.

Chiamaka Udeh, a Nigerian medical doctor who completed her undergraduate medical education in Russia, said balancing academic responsibilities with employment commitments required discipline, determination and support from others.

She explained that faith, hard work and collaboration with fellow students helped her navigate the challenges.

“The journey was not an easy one, but the joy is in knowing that the results were good enough and made all the hard work worth it,” she said.

Jessica Morolade Fajoyomi also spoke about the difficulties of settling into life in the UK, noting that support from family members and friendships with other Nigerians made the transition easier.

“Settling down in the UK was not easy at first, but when I started making friends with other Nigerians, it got really better,” she said.

She acknowledged the support of her parents and brother throughout her studies.

Similarly, Chukwuebuka Obiora said some aspects of the programme, particularly Data Management, initially proved challenging.

He explained that support from his colleagues helped him understand difficult concepts and remain focused on achieving academic excellence.

“I found it hard to understand some key concepts in Data Management. I thought I wasn’t going to make it, but with the support of my friends, I was able to make the best out of it,” he said.

Obiora described the achievement as a collective success, adding: “This distinction award belongs to us all. It can only get better from here.”

Looking beyond their academic achievement, the six graduates expressed their ambition to use their knowledge of digital health to improve healthcare delivery and patient experiences globally.

They said their training had equipped them with skills to contribute to the growing role of technology in healthcare systems.

The group also expressed interest in applying their expertise to Nigeria’s healthcare sector, provided the necessary infrastructure and supportive systems are available.

Their achievement highlights the determination of Nigerian students studying abroad to excel academically while navigating financial pressures, employment commitments and the challenges of adapting to a new environment.

For the six graduates, the distinction awards mark not only the successful completion of their postgraduate studies but also the beginning of their ambition to contribute to innovation and transformation in digital healthcare.