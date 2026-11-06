Beta Glass Q3 Revenue Rises to N40.37bn, Profit Hits N15.18bn

Beta Glass Plc has reported an 11.7 per cent increase in revenue to N40.37 billion in the third quarter of 2026, compared with N36.15 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, while gross profit rose by 21.3 per cent to N15.18 billion.

The company disclosed this in its unaudited interim financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, released on October 30, 2026.

According to the results, operating profit increased by 15 per cent to N13.73 billion in Q3 2026, from N11.93 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit before tax also rose by 3.5 per cent to N13.16 billion, compared with N12.71 billion in Q3 2025, while profit after tax increased marginally by 2.9 per cent to N8.77 billion from N8.52 billion.

The company’s earnings per share similarly grew by 2.9 per cent to N14.62, compared with N14.20 recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Commenting on the performance, the Chief Executive Officer of Beta Glass Plc, Alex Gendis, said the company’s revenue growth reflected strong commercial performance and increased sales volumes.

“Our 11.7% revenue growth in Q3 2026 reflects another quarter of strong commercial performance, backed by a double-digit increase in sales volume, driven by healthy demand from our key customers in the brewery, soft drinks, pharma, and cosmetics segments,” he said.

He added that the 21.3 per cent increase in gross profit reflected gains from cost management and improved manufacturing efficiencies.

The company reported that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin improved to 40.8 per cent in Q3 2026, compared with 37.6 per cent in Q3 2025.