Awele Elumelu: When The Hard Road Becomes Her Crown

She is the wind beneath no trumpet, yet she soars. In a world where greatness often arrives clad in spectacle, she moves like dawn, soft, sure and sovereign. She is not a woman of thunder, yet the earth remembers her footsteps. Awele Vivian Elumelu does not announce herself with fanfare, yet presence wraps itself around her like silk. She possesses the quiet confidence of one who understands that influence, true influence, does not need to shout. It simply is.



A marathoner in every sense, on the track, in the boardroom, and in the hearts of communities across Africa. Yes, her name rings with transonic reverence, ultimately because she transcends her time. In the sacred chronicles of sports and leadership, few names resonate with power and persistence like Awele’s. Many remember her for the feats she accomplished in real time, many more for the lasting impact she incises on history.



Interestingly, wealth is supposed to buy you the right to never sweat unless you are in a custom-engineered steam room; it is supposed to insulate your joints from the hard pavement of reality.

Thus, when I look at the contemporary landscape of high society, particularly the digital showcases where the modern elite curate their lives, I am often struck by a profound sense of inertia. We are currently trapped in the cultural chokehold of what the digital vernacular terms the “baby girl life,” an ethos dedicated entirely to the worship of curated ease, sybaritic indolence, and the aesthetics of passive consumption. It is a world where status is measured by the stillness of one’s hands and the expensive passivity of one’s afternoons.

Then enters Dr. Awele Vivian Elumelu.



Last weekend, while the rest of the global plutocracy was perhaps nursing hangovers in five-star penthouses or discussing portfolio diversification over truffled eggs, the wife of multibillionaire Tony Elumelu was standing on the asphalt of New York City, shivering slightly in the crisp autumn air, surrounded by tens of thousands of strangers. She was not there as a spectator in a VIP hospitality tent, wrapped in cashmere and sipping warm cider. She was there as a runner, poised on the brink of her eighth global marathon, a grueling, bone-jarring, forty-two-point-two-kilometre odyssey through the five boroughs of New York.



When I read her social media dispatch prior to the starter gun, I recognized immediately the voice of someone who has transcended the ordinary distractions of her social station. “Six years ago I joined virtually,” she wrote, reflecting on the digital proxy of the race that many endured during the dark years of global isolation. “Now, I finally get to experience the real thing, in person! This Sunday, I’ll be running the iconic New York City Marathon! Let’s run, NYC.”



There was no affectation in those words. There was no corporate public relations team polishing the sentiment until it became a bloodless press release. It was the thrumming enthusiasm of a conqueror who understands that some things cannot be bought, cannot be inherited, and cannot be delegated to an assistant. You cannot hire a proxy to run forty-two kilometers through the streets of New York for you. The pavement of the Queensboro Bridge does not care who your husband is; the long, unforgiving stretch of First Avenue has no respect for your bank balance; and the hills of Central Park will break you regardless of your social pedigree.



To watch a woman of her immense privilege willfully subject herself to the voluntary ordeal of the marathon is to witness a profound philosophical rebellion. It is a rejection of the golden cage. At fifty-six years of age, an era of life where convention gently suggests a retreat into the plush cushions of aristocratic leisure, Dr. Awele chose instead the democracy of sweat, the indignity of blisters, and the sublime terror of physical exhaustion. In doing so, she has offered the world, and Africa in particular, something far more valuable than any philanthropic donation: she has provided a living parable of self-mastery.



To understand the weight of what Dr. Awele accomplished in New York, one must first understand the unique psychology of the city’s marathon. I have covered New York in all its seasons—its high-society galas at the Met, its tense autumn boardrooms in the Financial District, its artistic eccentricities in the lofts of SoHo. But the city is never more entirely itself than on marathon Sunday. It is a day when the hyper-fragmented, fiercely protective enclaves of the city dissolve into a single, roaring corridor of human encouragement.



The race begins on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, a sweeping architectural crescent that hangs over the cold waters of the Atlantic. As the runners gather on the spans of Staten Island, the wind can be brutal, a biting reminder of the elemental forces that govern the day. For Dr. Awele, who arrived with what I can only describe as the quiet, dangerous determination of a veteran long-distance runner, this was the beginning of an internal dialogue that has become the liturgy of her life.



She has already conquered London. She has run through the historic, solemn avenues of Berlin. She has navigated the precise, clean loops of Tokyo. But New York is a different beast entirely. It is a noisy, chaotic, emotionally draining theatre. It demands not just physical conditioning, but a peculiar kind of psychological armor. You run through Brooklyn, where the crowds are thick and the music is loud; you cross into Queens, where the industrial landscape unfurls under a grey sky; you face the eerie, silent expanse of the bridge that leads you into Manhattan, where the only sound is the rhythmic, collective scuffing of thousands of running shoes against concrete and the heavy, synchronized breathing of a collective human lung.



I have always believed that the way a person runs tells you everything you need to know about how they govern their life. Some have been known to start a marathon with the reckless bravado of the insecure—they sprint out of the gate, their hearts hammering a frantic rhythm, only to hit the infamous “wall” at mile eighteen, reduced to a limping, broken shadow of themselves. Then there are those who possess the pacing of a strategist.



Dr. Awele belongs to the latter category. Her posture is that of a woman who understands the relationship between time, energy, and distance. As a medical doctor and the Founder and Chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited, she is professionally well-acquainted with the mechanics of the human body. She knows the exact moment when the glycogen stores empty, when the liver begins its desperate conversion of fat into fuel, and when the mind must step into the vacuum left by the body’s exhaustion to act as the supreme arbiter of doubt.



When she crossed the finish line in Central Park, clocking her eighth completed marathon, she did not merely collect a medal; she reclaimed her sovereignty over her own narrative.

“New York, I did it! 42.2KM #NYCMarathon,” she declared triumphantly. In that single moment of public celebration, she was completely detached from the traditional labels that society insists on attaching her to. She was not the “wife of the billionaire”; she was not the “corporate executive” sitting at the head of a mahogany table; she was a runner who had looked forty-two kilometers of unforgiving American asphalt in the eye and refused to blink.



Over the years, I have developed a deep, almost visceral fatigue for the way the African elite are often portrayed, and indeed, the way many choose to portray themselves. We live in an era dominated by the hyper-visual, superficial architecture of Instagram and TikTok, where the definition of success has been reduced to an endless loop of unboxing videos, chartered private jets, and the grotesque displays of wealth that lack any organizing principle of purpose or restraint.



This “baby girl life” ideology is a poison disguised as a confection. It teaches a generation of younger women that the ultimate goal of female ambition is to find a position of luxurious dependency. Dr. Awele’s eighth marathon is an antithesis to this gaudy, modern myth of frivolity. It is a magnificent, public middle finger to the culture of idle consumption. Where others might wear heavy layers of diamond jewelry as the ultimate tokens of their social success, Awele collects marathons as proof of her internal tenacity. She wears her sweat as an ornament and treats her blisters as credentials.



Consider the sheer physical cost of this choice. To train for a marathon while managing a major healthcare enterprise, serving on boards, and navigating the social obligations of one of Africa’s most prominent families requires a level of temporal discipline that borders on the monastic.



It means waking up at four o’clock in the morning when the rest of Lagos or London or New York is still shrouded in sleep. It means lacing up your shoes when your muscles are screaming for rest, stepping out into the damp, cold dawn, and running for two, three, four hours at a time. It means a meticulously planned nutritional regimen that prioritizes function over indulgence. It is, in short, a form of voluntary suffering.



Why would a woman who wants for nothing choose to suffer?

The answer lies in the concept of self-mastery. Wealth can buy you comfort, but it cannot buy you character. It can buy you a softer bed, but it cannot buy you a deeper sleep. It can buy you the adulation of sycophants, but it cannot buy you the internal self-respect that comes from setting a brutal goal and achieving it through the sheer, unassisted work of your own lungs and limbs.



For Awele, this running is not a hobby; it is a purposive philosophy. It is a self-hewn culture of discipline that she has integrated into her very identity. Each stride she takes across the great cities of the world is a step deeper into the infinite realm of self-knowledge. When you are at kilometer thirty-five, and your thighs feel as though they have been injected with liquid lead, and your lungs are burning with the dry heat of an overtaxed furnace, you are stripped of all illusions. You cannot hide behind your titles. Your bank balance cannot purchase an extra liter of oxygen for your blood. You are reduced to your essential humanity. You are nothing but your will against the distance. And to survive that reduction, time and time again, is to develop a patina of resilience that makes you utterly unshakeable in every other arena of life.



Many spend their youth sacrificing their health to accumulate wealth, and then spend their old age sacrificing their wealth to claw back a fraction of their health. It is an absurd, tragic cycle of human error.

As a medical practitioner, Dr. Awele understands this truth as a biological imperative. Her commitment to physical fitness is strategic. In my conversations with captains of industry over the decades, I have often noted that the most successful enterprises are those that are led by individuals who treat their own lives as a long-term enterprise. A thriving company, much like a well-conditioned body, demands discipline, balance, and an extraordinary capacity for adaptability. It requires the ability to endure periods of low growth, to manage stress without panic, and maintain a consistent velocity over a prolonged period.



If you asked Awele, she would likely tell you that entrepreneurship is simply a marathon disguised as commerce; that leadership is endurance masked as enterprise. The very same traits required to conquer the forty-two-kilometer course in New York—foresight, patience, grit, the capacity to recover from a sudden cramp, the mental fortitude to sustain momentum when the scenery becomes monotonous—are the traits that dictate success in the boardroom of Avon Healthcare.

Her life is a living argument that the preservation of body and mind is the first wealth of any enduring legacy.