FG, Moniepoint Enable Nigerians to Access N50,000 Emergency Relief

Nume Ekeghe

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has introduced a USSD channel through which eligible Nigerians can check their status and access the Federal Government’s N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

The bank in a statement said customers can check their eligibility by dialling 557327# from their registered phone numbers and selecting the option to verify their status, without making any additional payment or providing extra documentation.

The initiative, led by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, is designed to provide direct financial assistance to vulnerable Nigerian households to help meet essential needs amid prevailing economic pressures.

As one of the payment providers selected by the Federal Government to facilitate NERSI disbursements, Moniepoint is leveraging its digital banking infrastructure to provide eligible beneficiaries with an accessible channel to receive the support.

Commenting on the initiative, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Babatunde Olofin, said the bank was pleased to support the Federal Government in extending the intervention to eligible Nigerians.

“We are pleased to enable our eligible customers to receive this relief support from the Federal Government’s NERSI initiative. At Moniepoint, we recognise its importance and are happy to contribute our technology and infrastructure to make the process seamless and secure in line with our avowed commitment to creating financial happiness for every Nigerian.”

He urged customers to remain vigilant and use only the bank’s official USSD channel when checking their eligibility or accessing the funds.