  • Friday, 6th November, 2026

LFZ Courts European Manufacturers for Industrial Investments in Nigeria 

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

Lagos Free Zone,has called for stronger investment partnerships between Nigerian, Belgian and Luxembourg businesses to accelerate trade relationships, local manufacturing, agro-processing and industrial development that create jobs and retain more economic value in Nigeria. 

The call was made by the Managing Director of Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja, during her keynote address at the Nigeria–Belgium–Luxembourg Business Forum, which held in Brussels from 28–30 October 2026.  

Ladoja highlighted the complementary strengths of the three countries, noting that Nigeria’s natural resources, talent and market potential, alongside Belgium’s manufacturing expertise and trade connections and Luxembourg’s industrial and financial capabilities, create significant opportunities for mutually beneficial investment. 

She emphasised that stronger cross-border partnerships could help Nigeria expand local production, process more of its agricultural resources, manufacture products for domestic consumption and develop industries capable of competing in international markets.  

“Nigeria, Belgium and Luxembourg bring complementary strengths to this partnership. By combining Nigeria’s resources and market potential with European manufacturing expertise, industrial know-how and financial capabilities, we can build partnerships that deliver lasting economic value for businesses and communities across our countries,” she added. 

She noted that Lagos Free Zone provides a platform for translating these investment opportunities into local manufacturing and industrial development through serviced industrial land, ready-built facilities, utilities and investor support, integrated with the Lekki Deep Sea Port.  She further stated that the Zone provides businesses with access to regulatory agencies to facilitate their establishment, operations and expansion in Nigeria. 

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