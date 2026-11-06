Ike Chioke: How Elumelu’s $1m Personal Loan Helped Rescue Afrinvest After Global Financial Crisis

■Afrinvest boss says billionaire backed him when firm’s future was uncertain, adds 15-year-old debt now fully repaid in June

James Emejo in Abuja

Group Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited, Mr. Ike Chioke, has credited billionaire businessman, Mr. Tony Elumelu with providing a $1 million personal loan that helped the investment firm navigate a severe financial crisis in the aftermath of the global financial meltdown.

Chioke disclosed that Elumelu extended the loan in 2011, when Afrinvest was struggling to rebuild and recapitalise its business, describing the intervention as a decisive act of confidence that helped the company survive a period of considerable uncertainty.

In a letter of appreciation dated October 14, 2026, Chioke said he had fully repaid the loan in June, bringing to a close a 15-year financial obligation to the chairman of Heirs Holdings.

The Afrinvest chief, however, said the repayment went beyond settling a longstanding debt, describing it as an opportunity to honour a commitment to a benefactor who had placed his confidence in him at a critical point in his entrepreneurial journey.

At the time the loan was extended, Chioke said, Elumelu’s intervention was not merely a bet on Afrinvest’s business prospects but a personal endorsement of his integrity, determination and conviction that the company could recover from its difficulties.

He said the support had played an important role in the firm’s eventual transformation into a diversified financial services group serving a growing client base and contributing to the development of Nigeria’s capital market.

He said, “At that critical juncture, when the future was far from certain, you made the remarkable decision to lend me US$1 million of your personal funds.

“You placed your confidence not simply in the prospects of a business, but in me as an individual, my integrity, my determination and my conviction that Afrinvest could emerge stronger from adversity.”

“That gesture meant more to me than I could adequately express at the time.”

Chioke said the firm’s subsequent growth had reinforced the significance of Elumelu’s decision to provide the funds when the outcome remained uncertain.

He said, “Your faith in me, and in what we were trying to build, has been vindicated,” he said, adding that he hoped Elumelu took satisfaction in knowing that his generosity had helped make Afrinvest’s progress possible.

Beyond repayment

Chioke said he was particularly moved by Elumelu’s reaction when he informed him in June that he was ready to repay the loan.

According to him, the transaction represented more than the discharge of a financial obligation; it was a matter of preserving the integrity of a commitment made to someone who had supported him when that support mattered most.

While the debt had now been fully settled, Chioke said his gratitude would remain enduring.

The Afrinvest boss also used the experience to draw a connection between Elumelu’s personal intervention and his broader efforts to expand access to capital and business opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa through the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

He described the foundation’s entrepreneurship programme as an extension of a philosophy that recognises the gap between the widespread availability of talent and ambition and the limited access to the resources needed to turn them into viable businesses.

Elumelu had championed the idea of “democratising luck” by providing African entrepreneurs with access to funding, mentorship and opportunities to develop their businesses.

Chioke said his experience demonstrated how a single act of confidence could alter the trajectory of an entrepreneur and generate benefits extending beyond the immediate recipient.

He said, “In many respects, I consider myself an early beneficiary of that same philosophy. Long before your Foundation began empowering entrepreneurs across Africa on such an extraordinary scale, you extended a helping hand to me at a defining moment in my entrepreneurial journey.”

He added that the experience had reinforced his belief in the multiplier effect of generosity and the value of investing in people.

Capital and entrepreneurial survival

Chioke also said Afrinvest’s recovery had given him a deeper appreciation of the consequences of extending opportunities to entrepreneurs at vulnerable stages of their business journeys.

He expressed pride in the company’s achievements while acknowledging Elumelu’s contribution to its development.

“Tony, thank you for believing in me, for standing by me at a difficult time, and for giving me the opportunity to honour that trust,” he wrote.

He also wished Elumelu, his family and the foundation continued success in expanding opportunities for generations of African entrepreneurs.

He said, Today, as I look at what Afrinvest has become, I am deeply conscious of the role your intervention played in helping us navigate that difficult chapter.

“From those uncertain days, we have rebuilt and transformed Afrinvest into a diversified financial services group, serving a growing universe of clients and contributing meaningfully to the development of Nigeria’s capital markets.

“Your faith in me, and in what we were trying to build, has been vindicated. I hope you take some personal satisfaction in knowing that your generosity helped make this journey possible.”