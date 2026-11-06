NIMASA Unveils Newly Acquired Tactical Assets for Deep Blue Project

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has unveiled modern security assets, including advanced surveillance technology, drones, armoured vehicles and specialised tactical equipment to strengthen maritime security and surveillance under the Integrated National security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure otherwise known as the Deep Blue Project.

The assets, which were unveiled at the 2026 Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) include light utility vehicles engineered for bush and land-based operations, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle, newly delivered armoured vehicles, and an array of specialized tactical equipment for the deep blue project.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd) was one of the dignitaries who visited the NIMASA Deep Blue Stand and also took time to witness the tactical simulation of piracy attack in Nigeria waters by the Deep Blue Project.

The Director-General, NIMASA Dr Dayo Mobereola, noted that these newly acquired assets are to strengthen the sustainability of the Deep Blue project and ensure that the military personnel deployed under the project have enough equipment to sustain the fight against piracy in Nigerian waters.

Mobereola who was represented by the Head of the Deep Blue Unit, Aisha Yakubu Idris, noted that Nigeria would not rest on its oars in sustaining zero tolerance for illegal activities in its waters.

On his part, Tal Spektor, CEO HLS International, who are the technical partners of the Deep Blue Project, stressed the need for regular upgrades of assets to tackle evolving maritime threats. He added that maritime security must extend beyond the sea, noting that illegal offshore activities often have links to land-based operations