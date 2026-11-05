With 58.22% Broadband Penetration, Nigeria Far from Attaining 70% Target

Emma Okonji

Eleven months after the December 2025 deadline for achieving 70 per cent broadband penetration as outlined in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), the country is still far from achieving the set target.

The five-year broadband policy, which was formulated in 2020, seek to achieve 70 per cent broadband coverage for 90 per cent of the Nigerian population, with minimum download speeds of 25 megabyte per second (Mbps) in urban areas and 10 Mbps in rural areas.

But as at August this year, Nigeria’s broadband penetration stood at 58.22 per cent, with approximately 126.2 million active broadband subscriptions, which is still a far cry from achieving the 70 per cent broadband target.

Despite the country’s inability to meet the set broadband target in December 2025, the Nigerian telecoms sector however recoded steady growth in broadband penetration and subscription in 12 consecutive months, according to the latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

From September 2025 to August 2026, the sector recorded continuous increase in broadband penetration level and active number of broadband subscriptions.

The statistics showed that in September 2025, broadband penetration was 49.34 per cent, with 106.9 million active broadband subscriptions.

In October 2025, broadband penetration increased to 49.89 per cent with a corresponding increase in broadband subscription, which reached 108.2 million.

In November 2025 and December 2025, broadband penetration increased again to 50.58 per cent and 51.97 per cent respectively, while active broadband subscription also increased to 109.7 million and 112.7 million respectively within the same period.

In January 2026, broadband penetration further improved to reach 53.07 per cent. There was also an improvement in active broadband subscription, which increased to 115 million.

In February 2026, the telecoms sector witnessed another increase in broadband penetration, which reached 53.86 per cent, with a corresponding increase in active broadband subscription, which increased to 116.7 million.

In March 2026, there was another increase in broadband penetration to 54.30 per cent, while active broadband subscription also increased to 117.7 million.

In April 2026, broadband penetration and subscription increased again to 55.67 per cent and 120.7 million respectively.

In May 2026, there was another increase in broadband penetration to 56.11 per cent, with a corresponding increase in active broadband subscription of 121.6 million.

In June 2026, broadband penetration increased again to reach 56.79 per cent, with a further increase in broadband subscription of 123.1 million.

In July 2026, the telecoms sector also witnessed another increase in broadband penetration, which reached 57.40 per cent, with a corresponding increase in broadband subscription of 124.4 million, before reaching 58.22 per cent broadband penetration and 126.2 million active broadband subscriptions in August 2026.

Commenting on the steady increase in broadband penetration and subscriptions across networks, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, who doubles as the spokesperson for all licensed telecoms operators in Nigeria, said although Nigeria was yet to meet the 70 per cent broadband penetration target, the steady growth in broadband penetration and subscriptions were clear indicators that the telecoms sector is making progress in broadband penetration and subscriptions.

He however assured Nigerians that the 70 per cent target would soon be achieved and surpassed, given the growth trajectory of broadband penetration in the last one year.