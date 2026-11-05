LG Electronics Showcases Korean Innovation in Abuja

LG Electronics has showcased innovations designed to support more convenient, connected and efficient lifestyles, reinforcing the enduring relationship

between Nigeria and South Korea.

The innovations were showcased during the celebration of the Republic of Korea’s National Day in Abuja, recently.

Hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea under the theme: ‘One Heaven. One Earth. One Humanity’, the event brought together government officials, members of the diplomatic community, business leaders and development partners to celebrate friendship, collaboration and shared aspirations for sustainable growth.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of LG Electronics, Mr. Hyoung Sub Ji, noted that innovation would achieve its greatest value when it improves people’s lives.

“Technology is most meaningful when it creates positive experiences for people. What made this event special was seeing guests engage openly, ask questions and discover how innovation can address everyday challenges. As a Korean brand that has shared a long journey with Nigeria, we remain committed to delivering solutions that make life better while fostering stronger connections

between our two countries,” Sub Ji said.

In his keynote address, the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Nigeria, Ambassador Jeong Yo-an, emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between both nations, pointing to innovation, human capital development and strategic partnerships as key drivers of sustainable growth.

“Companies such as LG Electronics exemplify the strength of Korea-Nigeria cooperation, demonstrating how innovation can translate into meaningful home appliances, energy- efficient. Moreso, as the brand contributes to a more convenient, connected and sustainable future,” he said.