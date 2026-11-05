  • Wednesday, 4th November, 2026

Emeje: Logistics Will Contribute More to Nigeria’s GDP Than Oil and Gas

Business | 8 seconds ago

The courier, logistics, transport and management sub-sector can contribute more to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) than oil and gas if fully harnessed, the Executive Chairman of the Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI), Distinguished Professor Simon Emeje, has said.

Emeje spoke in Lagos at a pre-event press briefing ahead of the CLMI 2026 International Conference and Investiture, which holds November 26, 2026, and will be chaired by former President Olusegun Obasango, with former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Ahmed Yakasi, delivering the keynote address.

The President/Board Chairman, Institute of Export and International Trade, Dr. Bamidele Ayemibo, will also be speaking among others at the forum.

According to Emeje, the sub-sector can help the country fight poverty, create jobs and generate trillions of naira in revenue, and Nigeria needs to tap into it. “There are jobs in Nigeria; what is lacking is skills. We are trying to refocus Africa and realign the economy,” he said.

Emeje said government had not yet looked fully at the sub-sector. “This is another phase of democracy, which is also logistics. Administration is logistics. Politics is logistics. It is one of the oldest institutions,” he said, adding that the CLMI international conference and investiture will be a forum to address all of that.  

The Institute is engaging international partners and working with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who will chair this year’s conference.

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