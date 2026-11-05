Okoro Harps on Trust as Institutions Set to Promote Stablecoins

Quidax, an African-founded digital assets exchange and the first to receive a provisional licence from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is working to build a digital asset framework that regulators, businesses and customers can trust, according to its co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Buchi Okoro.

According to Okoro, banks, asset managers, fintechs and businesses in other sectors are now considering how to offer stablecoins and digital assets to their own customers, and Quidax intends to be the partner that helps them make that move.

He spoke in Lagos during The Exchange forum on stablecoins and digital assets hosted by Quidax in partnership with Tether, issuer of USDT.

“Over the next five years, our focus is on supporting the ecosystem around us. More and more institutions such as banks, asset managers, fintechs and businesses across every sector, are considering how to bring stablecoins and digital assets to their own customers. We want to be the trusted partner that helps them on that journey: educating the market, holding ourselves to the highest professional and compliance standards, and building the infrastructure that lets them

serve their customers today and well into the future,” Okoro said.

He added that Quidax remained proud to hold a provisional licence from the SEC, which signals its quest to build a trusted digital asset framework for its stakeholders.

Head of the SEC’s Lagos Zonal Office, John Briggs, who represented the commission’s Director General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, said: “According to Chainalysis, sub-Saharan Africa received over $205 billion in on-chain value between July 2024 and June 2025, up roughly 32 per cent year-on-year. Nigeria alone received over $92.1 billion in that period, leading the region by a wide margin.