Firm Appointed Authorised Distributor of GstarCAD in Nigeria

Kecam Technologies Limited Limited , an indigenous IT firm located in the upscale area of Lekki, Lagos has been appointed the Authorised Distributor of GstarCAD in Nigeria, a move expected to give Nigerian businesses and design professionals greater access to professional computer-aided design (CAD) software at competitive costs.

The partnership will bring GstarCAD’s design and drafting solutions closer to architects, engineers, construction companies, manufacturers, educational institutions and other professionals who rely on CAD tools for their daily operations.

Commenting on the appointment, Sales Director of GstarCAD, William Wang, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and its potential to strengthen the software’s presence in Nigeria.

“We are pleased to welcome Kecam Technologies Limited Limited as our Authorised Distributor in Nigeria. This partnership represents an important opportunity to expand GstarCAD’s presence in the Nigerian market and make our CAD solutions more accessible to local professionals and businesses. We look forward to working with Kecam Technologies Limited Limited to develop our partner network and deliver greater value to customers across Nigeria,” Wang said.

Vice Chairman of Kecam Technologies Limited, Bonny Mekwunye, said

the appointment aligned with the company’s commitment to making globally competitive technology solutions more accessible to Nigerian businesses.