THE ALETO GAS PIPELINE EXPLOSION

Regulators must enforce safety standards

The cause of the recent gas pipeline explosion at the Old Bori Road in Aleto community, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, is still being investigated. The explosion involved a pipeline belonging to the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). That the explosion occurred only weeks after an earlier gas leak along the same pipeline corridor raises questions about whether the underlying weaknesses responsible for the previous incident were adequately investigated and addressed. While reports indicated that residents sustained injuries and homes and businesses were damaged, experts familiar with pipeline transportation of high-pressure gas blame it on aging infrastructure.

For Aleto, the authorities should establish the precise route and boundaries of the pipeline’s approved right-of-way as well as the legally applicable setback and any restrictions on buildings within the corridor. It is also important to find the actual distance between the pipeline and each affected building and whether any structures were erected within a prohibited area. Did the pipeline’s operator and the relevant regulators adequately monitor encroachment? Equally important is community participation. Did residents, farmers and young people living along the pipeline corridors receive safety education or encouraged to report suspicious activities, leaks, ground disturbances and other warning signs?

This growing danger is not confined to Eleme. In Bille community, Degema Local Government Area, residents have reportedly witnessed persistent gas bubbling from the ground, water bodies and residential wells, accompanied by fumes and cracks in parts of the community. Civil society organisations, including Social Action, Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Chikoko Movement, Civil Rights Action, MiiDeekor and Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), have joined environmental advocates and community stakeholders in demanding urgent government intervention. The Ijaw Youth Council Eastern Zone Chairman, Datolu Sukubo, has accused the federal government and relevant companies of failing to respond adequately to the problem since October last year. He argued that operators should not evade responsibility simply because investigators have yet to establish a direct equipment failure or conventional pipeline leak.

Meanwhile, the detected gas leaks and the Eleme pipeline explosion have prompted renewed engagement between the authorities in Abuja and Port Harcourt. Governor Siminalayi Fubara has demanded a swift and comprehensive resolution, while pledging to upgrade Bille’s primary healthcare centre. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has also maintained that the federal government is working towards a sustainable solution. But all these assurances must translate into measurable results. Gas seepage that threatens public health, water sources, fishing, farming and other livelihoods requires prompt investigation, transparent disclosure of findings and effective remediation.

Ultimately, hosting oil and gas pipelines should not condemn rural communities to perpetual anxiety. Companies must invest in infrastructure renewal, continuous monitoring, and emergency preparedness. Regulators must enforce safety standards independently while holding operators accountable for negligence. Government, in both the federal and the state, must also ensure that affected residents receive medical attention, environmental protection, compensation where appropriate and meaningful participation in decisions affecting their lives.

The Eleme explosion should serve as a turning point. A thorough, independent investigation must establish its cause, determine whether earlier warnings were adequately addressed and identify the officials or operators responsible for any failures. The findings should be made public, with clear deadlines for implementing corrective measures. Nigeria cannot continue to treat pipeline explosions and gas seepage as isolated emergencies. The recurring incidents in Eleme and Bille expose a wider challenge of infrastructure integrity, environmental governance and corporate responsibility. The real test for the authorities and operators is not how quickly they respond after disaster strikes, but how effectively they prevent the next one.