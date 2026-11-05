‘Airtel Open Network Will Boost Customers’ Confidence’

The Airtel Open Network platform that is designed to give customers a greater visibility into the network with a visual channel through which they can share feedback about their experience, will further strengthen the network’s reliability and enhance customers’ confidence, according to the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida.

Maida, who spoke at the launch of Airtel Open Network in Lagos, said: “Conflicts happen across the world and nations fight against each other because of a breakdown in communication. So, the Airtel Open Network will bring about communication flow between Airtel and its subscribers and it will also bring about transparency on the network. When telecoms services work, the lives of the people get improved because Nigerians depend on these services to run businesses, study, stay in touch with business partners and their loved ones, and they deserve networks they can rely on. Therefore, network transparency will help consumers understand the service available to them, report problems and see what actions follow.”

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Dinesh Balsingh, said the Airtel Open Network would be available on MyAirtel App, from where customers could access it and lodge complaints of any kind, relating to Airtel service delivery, for quicker response in addressing identified challenges on the network.