Moniepoint Celebrates Growing Merchants Community

Moniebook, the business management platform under the Moniepoint Group, recently hosted a merchant mixer that brought a cross-section of its merchant community for an evening of networking, conversation and shared experiences.

Themed: ‘An Evening with Moniebook’, the event marked the platform’s first major gathering since its launch last year, providing an opportunity for business owners to connect with the Moniebook team, explore the platform’s latest features and learn more about other services available across the Moniepoint Group.

Speaking at the event, Head, Business Management Tools at Moniebook, Kolawole Osinowo, said: “We built Moniebook to help businesses manage their day-to-day operations more effectively. Bringing our merchants together gave us an opportunity to hear directly from them, understand their experiences and learn how we can serve them better. Their feedback will help shape what we build next, and we look forward to creating more opportunities for our merchants to connect with us and with one another.”