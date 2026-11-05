NCC Reviews Findings on Level of Competition in Telecoms Industry 

NCC has commenced the review of the findings on the study of the level of competition in the telecoms industry, carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).

According to NCC, the review of the findings of the study will enable the commission to identify key challenges in telecoms industry competition, with a view to protecting smaller telecoms operators, while ensuring that market power does not undermine effective competition.

Speaking in Lagos during the second stakeholder forum on the study of the level of competition in the Nigerian telecommunications industry, where PWC presented its preliminary findings about the study, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida said the contributions from telecoms operators during the engagement would be invaluable in refining the study’s approach, identifying relevant market issues and strengthening the evidence-gathering process.

Maida who was represented by the Head, Competition and Tariff at NCC, Omotayo Mohammed, said: “We have reconvened to present the preliminary findings of the study, share the insights emerging from the analysis and, most importantly, obtain feedback before the commission considers the next steps.

It is important to emphasise that the findings to be presented today by PWC, are largely informed by the responses received through surveys and the Request for Information (RFI) circulated to licensees and other relevant stakeholders.

“The importance of this study cannot be overstated. Efficient competition remains a fundamental driver of innovation, investment, service quality, consumer choice and affordable telecommunications services.”

According to Maida, NCC recognises that effective competition goes beyond market shares and the number of licensed operators. It also requires consideration of market concentration, barriers to entry and expansion, control over essential infrastructure, market conduct, consumer choice, the identification of operators with significant market power.