MTM to Showcase Malaysian Halal Products, Unveil Digital Marketplace

Malaysia Traders Market Nigeria Limited (MTM), a bilateral business development organisation facilitating trade and investment between Malaysia and Nigeria, is set to showcase Malaysian halal products and introduce new opportunities for Nigeria-Malaysia cross-border commerce at the 2026 Lagos International Trade Fair. The organisation will lead a four-day Malaysian exhibition, tagged “Malaysia, Your Halal Gateway,” at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Undertaken in strategic partnership with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), it forms part of the 40th Lagos International Trade Fair, scheduled for November. Designed to foster mutual value exchange between Malaysian products and the Nigerian market, as well as deepen commercial relations between both countries, the exhibition will provide a platform for Malaysian manufacturers, exporters and service providers to connect with Nigerian importers, distributors, retailers, investors and institutional buyers.

MTM’s Founder and CEO, Olawale Suleimon Ayinla, described the initiative as an important step towards translating the longstanding economic relationship between Nigeria and Malaysia into broader commercial opportunities.

“Malaysia and Nigeria have maintained valuable trade relations over the years, but we believe there is considerable room to deepen those relationships, particularly at the level of businesses, manufacturers, distributors and consumers. Our objective is to help bridge that gap by creating practical connections between Malaysian products and the Nigerian market,” he said.

Prince Ayinla noted that Malaysia has developed considerable strengths across several industries, including the halal sector, while Nigeria offers an extensive consumer market, a vibrant entrepreneurial community and significant opportunities for trade and investment. He added that bringing these advantages together in a structured and mutually beneficial manner is what Malaysia Traders Market is working to achieve.