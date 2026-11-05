Axxela Receives Great Place to Work Recertification

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power portfolio company in Sub-Saharan Africa, has been recertified as a Great Place to Work by the globally recognised Great Place to Work Institute.

The recertification reaffirms Axxela’s commitment to building a positive, inclusive and supportive workplace culture where employees can thrive. The recognition follows an assessment of employees’ workplace experience, which recorded strong levels of trust, belonging, safety, and professional development across the organisation. It also reinforces the company’s belief that its people remain integral to delivering sustainable value and advancing its commitment to providing innovative energy solutions across West Africa.

According to the survey, 94 per cent of employees feel physically safe at work; 92 per cent said the company celebrates special events, 91 per cent felt welcomed from their first day, 91 per cent feel good about Axxela’s contribution to the community, while 90 per cent affirmed that they are offered training and development opportunities to support their professional growth.

Commenting on the recognition, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Axxela Limited, Moshood Olajide, noted that the recertification reflects the company’s continued commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. He stated that the employee feedback reinforces Axxela’s belief that a strong organisational culture is critical to sustaining performance, innovation and long-term growth.

“We are proud to be recertified by the Great Place to Work Institute, as it reflects the voices and continued trust of our people. For us, creating a great workplace goes beyond policies and benefits; it means fostering an environment where our people feel safe, welcomed, supported, and empowered to grow professionally. This recognition affirms the progress we are making while reinforcing our responsibility to continually enhance the employee experience,” he said.