10TH AFRICAN WOMEN CONFERENCE: A RENEWED CALL TO SERVICE

The 10th Anniversary Edition of the Africa Women Conference (AWC) holding in Accra, Ghana is more than a milestone, is more than the celebration of ten remarkable editions, it is a tribute to a vision that has grown into a respected Pan-African platform for dialogue, collaboration and action.

The purpose of the conference is to bring together women leaders, policymakers, development partners, entrepreneurs, academics, civil society organisations, traditional institutions and young people to develop practical solutions for the advancement of African women and girls.

AWC has consistently provided a platform for their voices to be heard, their experiences to shape policy conversations, their enterprises to gain visibility and their leadership potential to be strengthened.

The establishment of the AWC Leadership Development Centre for Women and Girls created a platform for training, mentorship and the development of emerging female community leaders. AWC-Next has also expanded engagement with students, young professionals, youth leaders and girls at the grassroots, ensuring that the next generation is prepared to sustain and advance this important work.

Through partnership with DataCamp Donates USA, AWC secured 100 training licences for women and girls across Africa, selected from more than 3,500 applicants. Participants received structured training in artificial intelligence, data science, data analysis, Python, SQL, Excel, Power BI, machine learning and entrepreneurship.

Following rigorous performance assessments, 37 outstanding participants progressed to advanced specialisation and professional certification tracks. This initiative demonstrates how AWC is translating conference resolutions into practical interventions that remove financial barriers, build a sustainable pipeline of African female technology professionals and prepare women and girls to participate meaningfully in the future of work and the digital economy.

Past AWC editions have further demonstrated the value of collective action. The eighth edition in Zambia advanced important conversations on digital inclusion, financial access, agritech, entrepreneurship and women’s participation in the digital economy.

In direct response to the digital gender gap highlighted at that Conference, the AWC Women and Girls Digital Technology Hub—AI and Data Science Programme was established.

The ninth edition in Ghana strengthened collaboration around leadership, innovation and sustainable development. Delegates adopted resolutions supporting affirmative action, mentorship, STEM education, women-led enterprises, financial inclusion, cultural reform and greater representation for women in decision-making. The proposed Pan-African Women’s Film Initiative also emerged as a platform for documenting and amplifying the authentic stories of African women.

These achievements remind us that conferences must produce more than inspiring speeches and beautiful memories. They must generate partnerships, influence institutions, strengthen communities and improve the lives of women and girls.

This conviction inspired the theme of the 10th Anniversary Edition: “A Decade of Impact: From Commitments to Action—Advancing Justice, Economic Power and Leadership for African Women and Girls.”

The theme challenges us to examine the distance between the promises we have made and the actions we have taken. Africa has adopted several laws, policies and international commitments protecting the rights of women and girls.

Yet discriminatory practices, weak enforcement, gender-based violence and limited access to justice remain realities for many. Our task must now move beyond policy declarations to effective enforcement, accountability and measurable results.

Economic empowerment must equally go beyond small interventions that merely help women survive. African women must be positioned to own productive assets, access finance and technology, participate meaningfully in regional and international trade, build competitive enterprises and benefit from the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

When women have access to capital, markets, digital tools and supportive policies, they create jobs, strengthen families and contribute significantly to national development.

We must also transform the institutions and social norms that continue to restrict women’s leadership. Women deserve equitable representation in political, corporate, academic, traditional and community decision-making. Representation must not be treated as a favour granted to women; it is essential to inclusive governance, social justice and sustainable development.

As women gather in Ghana 4-6 November 2026, every participant should approach this anniversary as a renewed call to service. Let us move from discussing inclusion to building inclusive institutions; from advocating economic empowerment to investing in women-led enterprises; and from calling for justice to demanding enforcement and accountability.

Our success will not be measured solely by the quality of our deliberations in Accra. It will be measured by what we do afterwards: the younger women we mentor, the girls whose education we support, the discriminatory practices we challenge, the women-owned businesses we patronise and invest in, and the policies we help translate into meaningful change.

Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Convener, Africa Women Conference (AWC)