DSS Orders Probe into Atiku’s Allegation of Planned Protests in Sokoto

Ayodeji Ake

The Department of State Services (DSS) has ordered an investigation into an allegation by former vice-president and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that the secret police is planning to organise protests in Sokoto State.

The service, however, dismissed the allegation as inconsistent with its operations, insisting that its personnel had been providing security protection for political actors across party lines.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, by its Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie, the DSS said its operatives in Sokoto had recently rescued the ADC governorship candidate in the state, Mannir Daniya, during an attack on October 31.

According to the service, its operatives deployed to protect Daniya evacuated him to safety without injuries during the incident, although two DSS personnel were assaulted and were still receiving treatment in hospital as of the time of the statement.

The DSS added that Daniya personally contacted the state Director of the Service in Sokoto to express appreciation for the intervention and requested additional security reinforcement.

While describing Atiku’s allegation as inconsistent with its efforts to protect political actors, the service said the claim could demoralise personnel risking their lives in the discharge of their duties.

Nevertheless, it said the Director-General of the DSS had directed an investigation into the allegation in deference to the former vice-president.

The service also cited its intervention in a separate security incident involving former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as evidence of its commitment to protecting politicians regardless of their political affiliations.

It recalled that on March 2, 2026, it arrested one Monday Udeme Steven in Rivers State over an alleged threat to attack Obi, who was subsequently identified in the statement as the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The DSS said the suspect was prosecuted before a Federal High Court in Rivers State and sentenced to two years imprisonment.

The statement also referenced an earlier allegation by African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, who accused the service of involvement in an attack on him in Ekiti State.

According to the DSS, the police conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident, attributing its cause to an altercation and arresting 11 suspects.

The service said it was awaiting the outcome of the police investigation, adding that it would not expend further energy on the matter.

Reaffirming its commitment to accountability, the DSS said it would continue to operate transparently under its current Director-General.