Police Confirm Abduction Of 14 Islamiya Students In Niger Community

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Police in Minna Niger state have confirmed the abduction of 14 Islamiya students at Tungan- Bako village. In the Rafi local government of the state.

State Police Command Public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the incident however said days after the abduction the whereabouts of the kidnapped Islamiya Students remain unknown.

According to a statement, Superintendent Wasiu Abiodun said the abductees were harvesting maize on their teacher’s (Mallam) farm when the gunmen rounded them up.

The statement reads:”On 31/10/2026 at about 12.30pm, suspected bandits invaded Tungan-Bako village via Rafi LGA and abducted some persons working on the farm.

“Report further indicated that the abducted victims were about 14 students of an Islamiya school helping their Mallam to harvest maize in the farm, before the incident”.

Abiodun however said “joint security rescue efforts are ongoing” and that “future development will be communicated”.

A different version of the incident reported that the students were informed of the impending attack by the bandits, resulting in their running towards the village for safety.

The report however indicated that when they got close to the village, they sighted the gunmen making them to scamper for safety but 15 of them were kidnapped.

The Islamic teacher, according to the report, confirmed that 15 of his students were kidnapped when he received the acting chairman of the Rafi Local government who paid him a sympathy visit.