NSW Records Major Milestones, Holds Nationwide Stakeholder Engagement

Under Project Director Tola Fakolade’s leadership, initiative advances digital trade transformation, processes over 169,000 trade documents and strengthens collaboration with stakeholders nationwide, writes Christian Joe

The Federal Government’s National Single Window (NSW) Project has recorded significant milestones in Nigeria’s efforts to modernise trade processes, strengthen revenue generation, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global trading environment.

Under the leadership of its Project Director, Mr. Tola Fakolade, the National Single Window has continued to advance its implementation objectives through institutional collaboration, stakeholder engagement, technological integration and the development of a unified digital trade platform.

Since commencing operations on March 27, 2026, the platform has processed 169,211 licences, permits and other regulatory documents, registered 12,465 importers and agents, and onboarded 27 airlines and 56 shipping lines, marking significant progress in the country’s transition towards a centralised and digitally enabled trade ecosystem.

These achievements were highlighted in the NSW Project’s performance report as the initiative embarked on a series of stakeholder engagement sessions across eight locations in Nigeria: Enugu, Akure, Jos, Ikeja, Badagry, Port Harcourt, Kano and Abuja. The engagements are designed to showcase the project’s progress, deepen stakeholder understanding and strengthen collaboration towards the successful implementation of subsequent phases.

The stakeholder engagement programme brings together government representatives, regulatory agencies, private-sector operators and other participants in Nigeria’s import and export value chain to examine the project’s implementation, achievements and emerging opportunities.

The National Single Window is a Federal Government initiative inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on April 16, 2024, to establish a centralised electronic platform through which importers, exporters and other trade stakeholders can submit standardised information and regulatory documents through a single-entry point.

The initiative is designed to integrate and harmonise data from participating government agencies, eliminate duplication of documentation, reduce delays in cargo clearance, improve transparency and facilitate seamless trade transactions.

Impressive Operational Achievements

The project’s performance indicators as of October 2026 demonstrate growing adoption of the platform across participating government agencies and the trading community.

In the aviation sector, 27 airlines have been onboarded, with 4,009 air cargo manifests transmitted through the platform. Similarly, 56 shipping lines have been onboarded, recording 405 sea manifests transmitted through the NSW system.

The platform has also digitised import licence, permit and certificate processes for the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), enabling applications, processing, approvals and payments through the centralised system.

Another significant achievement is the automation of previously manual import licence, permit and certificate processes for NAQS and NESREA, reducing the administrative burden associated with traditional documentation and regulatory procedures.

The project has also commenced work on Harmonised System (HS) Code rationalisation and harmonisation across regulatory agencies and Customs to promote consistency in trade classification and reduce discrepancies in product categorisation.

Beyond these measurable achievements, the NSW platform has sustained an operational uptime of 99.98 per cent, reflecting its operational performance and capacity to support trade-related activities.

Building a More Transparent And Efficient Trade Ecosystem

The National Single Window is expected to fundamentally transform how trade-related transactions are conducted in Nigeria by replacing fragmented, paper-based processes with an integrated electronic system.

Under the platform, traders will no longer need to navigate multiple government agency channels independently to submit repetitive documentation. Instead, relevant information will be submitted once through the NSW platform and transmitted to the appropriate regulatory agencies for processing.

The system is also designed to improve traceability and auditability, facilitate real-time visibility of trade transactions, strengthen centralised risk management and promote better coordination among government agencies.

For businesses, these improvements are expected to translate into reduced transaction costs, shorter processing timelines, improved predictability and greater ease of doing business.

For government, the platform provides opportunities to minimise revenue leakages, strengthen regulatory oversight, improve compliance and enhance the efficiency of revenue administration.

Phase 2 Implementation Gathers Momentum

Following the progress recorded under Phase 1, the project is advancing preparations for Phase 2, scheduled for progressive delivery between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

The next phase will introduce additional trade-related processes, including export licences, certificates and permits, Forms NXP and NCX and export manifests, Import Duty Exemption Certificates (IDEC), import and export permits for Free Trade Zones, and payments for export licences, permits and certificates.

The expansion is expected to provide exporters with a more integrated digital experience by enabling them to initiate and process applicable regulatory applications through the NSW platform rather than visiting multiple government agencies.

The project has equally commenced the first cycles of User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to validate Phase 2 processes and support implementation readiness. This forms part of the broader technical preparations, system customisation, configuration and stakeholder validation activities required ahead of deployment.

In addition, the project anticipates the onboarding of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as part of its next Phase 1 milestone, further expanding the maritime component of the platform.

Stakeholders Collaboration At The Heart Of Implementation

The NSW Project recognises that the successful implementation of a national trade facilitation platform depends on sustained collaboration among government institutions, regulatory agencies and private-sector stakeholders.

Under the coordination of Project Director, Mr. Tola Fakolade, the implementation framework brings together key government institutions, regulatory agencies and private-sector operators to ensure effective collaboration, operational alignment and the progressive integration of trade-related processes into the national platform.

The project’s governance and implementation framework includes key institutions such as the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Revenue Service, Nigerian Ports Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Central Bank of Nigeria, SON, NAFDAC, NAQS, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NIMASA and other relevant government agencies.

Private-sector stakeholders, including importers, exporters, manufacturers, freight forwarders, licensed customs agents, shipping companies, airlines, financial institutions and trade associations, also play important roles in ensuring the platform responds to the practical realities of international trade.

The nationwide engagement programme provides an opportunity for stakeholders to receive updates on the project’s implementation, understand the benefits of the platform, raise operational concerns and contribute feedback towards improving service delivery.

It also reinforces the project’s commitment to continuous stakeholder consultation, user education and institutional collaboration as implementation progresses.

Nigeria Positions For a More Competitive Trade Future

The National Single Window represents a strategic intervention in Nigeria’s efforts to improve its trade infrastructure, strengthen economic competitiveness and deepen integration into regional and international markets.

Across Africa, countries such as Benin, Djibouti and Kenya have adopted Single Window initiatives to improve customs clearance, cargo turnaround time and cross-border trade efficiency. Nigeria’s initiative is expected to provide a unified digital framework that supports similar improvements while addressing the country’s specific trade and regulatory environment.

The project aligns with the Federal Government’s broader economic reform objectives and its commitment to creating a more transparent, efficient and investment-friendly business environment.

With Phase 1 operational, measurable achievements recorded and Phase 2 implementation progressing, the National Single Window is steadily laying the foundation for a more coordinated, predictable and digitally enabled trade ecosystem.

As the initiative expands its coverage and deepens integration among participating institutions, its ultimate success will depend on sustained institutional commitment, effective stakeholder participation and the willingness of businesses to embrace the new digital trade gateway.

With Mr. Fakolade continuing to drive the project’s implementation, the NSW is advancing towards its objective of establishing a unified digital trade environment that connects government agencies, businesses and other stakeholders through a single, integrated platform.

For traders and other stakeholders, the message is clear: Nigeria’s trade processes are moving towards a single, integrated digital platform designed to make international trade simpler, faster and more transparent.

The official National Single Window portal is https://nsw.gov.ng.

*Christian Joe is Editor, Special Projects, with FirstNews Limited, a media and consulting firm.