2027: Isoko Nation Declares Support for Tinubu, Oborevwori

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Thousands of indigenes and residents of the Isoko Nation turned out en masse yesterday to reaffirm their support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in the 2027 general election.

The endorsement was reiterated at a grand reception held for Oborevwori and his wife, Deaconess Tobore, at the Isoko House in Oleh.

At the ceremony, which attracted traditional rulers, political leaders, captains of industry, and prominent Isoko sons and daughters, the governor was honoured as Orhuerevwo (Developer of Isoko Nation), while his wife was honoured as the Ododo (Beautiful Flower).

The President-General of the Isoko Development Union, Prof. Chris Akpotu, described Oborevwori as a transformative leader, whose administration had intensified infrastructure development across Delta State.

He said the Isoko people’s support for the governor’s MORE Agenda also reflected their endorsement of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Akpotu, however, appealed for the construction of the road linking the IDU secretariat to Olomoro and Iwride-Iyede, as well as the restoration of electricity across Isoko land.

Governor Oborevwori, while responding to the accolades showered on him, described the reception as a homecoming, expressing gratitude for the people’s continued support and endorsement.

He said the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Isoko ethnic groups in Delta South had endorsed him and President Tinubu, which, according to him, is a demonstration of growing political unity in the district.

The governor assured the people of equitable development, listing ongoing and completed projects, including the Emevor-Orogun Road Phase II and other roads and healthcare and education interventions.

He disclosed that the Trans-Warri Road and its 15 bridges had been completed, awaiting inauguration, boasting that his administration had a strong performance record to present to voters, and said: “We have instruments to campaign. I have what to show. I have report cards.”

On the Oleh-Olomoro-Iwride-Iyede road, he assured the people that the request would receive attention, saying that efforts were underway to address the electricity challenges affecting Isoko communities.

He attributed part of the power problem to the vandalism of the Ughelli-Ozoro transmission line, and said efforts were underway to restore the damaged infrastructure.

The governor also warned that the contract for the Ellu-Ovrode-Ofagbe ring road would be revoked if the contractor failed to complete the job in the first quarter of 2027.

He directed contractors handling ongoing projects to accelerate work during the dry season, warning that non-performing firms would face sanctions.

Oborevwori urged the Isoko people to translate their endorsement into votes for Tinubu, himself and all APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Also, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd.), and the Pere of Akugbene-Mein, HRM Luke S.P. Kalanama VIII, commended the Isoko Nation for honouring the governor, and called for sustained unity.

Meanwhile, the Odiologbo of Owhe Kingdom, HRM Romanus Inana Okpuzo, reaffirmed the traditional rulers’ support. Former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Stella Omu, also pledged the commitment of Isoko women toward securing victory for Tinubu, Oborevwori and other APC candidates in 2027.