Insecurity: Army Troops Neutralise 2 Kidnappers, Recover Arms, Ammunition in Kogi

Security operatives rescue 8 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

In line with the determination get rid of criminal elements out Kogi State and the ongoing clearance operations, the troops of 12 Composite Brigade, 5 Division Nigerian Army, have neutralised two kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunition during a follow-up exploitation operation in Edimogbo Forest, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Security Operatives Rescue Eight Kidnap Victims in Kaduna

This is just as eight persons abducted by bandits in Millennium City and Marraban Rido, areas of Kaduna metropolis have been rescued in a joint operations by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army.

The clearance operations of the troops was disclosed in a statement signed by the acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations,12 Composite Brigade Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi made available to the Journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The operation, conducted on 3 November 2026, followed the successful raid on a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in the same forest on 2 November 2026, during which troops made contact with the criminal elements.

“Building on the gains of the initial operation, troops subsequently sustained the exploitation of the forest to track down fleeing suspects, clear remaining hideouts and deny the criminals freedom of action.

“During the follow-up operation, troops again made contact with the fleeing criminal elements and engaged them, forcing the suspects to withdraw. The encounter resulted in the neutralisation of two kidnappers, while others fled into the surrounding forest.

“A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, seven magazines, 438 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, 4,725 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two bandoliers, two mobile phones and one power bank.

“The successful exploitation operation further consolidates the gains recorded during the previous day’s raid and underscores the Brigade’s determination to sustain pressure on criminal elements operating within its area of responsibility. Troops have continued to dominate the general area, with their morale and fighting efficiency remaining high.

“The Nigerian Army reassures the general public, particularly the good people of Kogi State, of its unwavering commitment to sustaining operations against criminal elements, protecting lives and property and restoring lasting peace and security across the state,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, eight persons abducted by bandits in Millennium City and Marraban Rido, areas of Kaduna metropolis have been rescued in a joint operations by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police Muhammad Rabiu, disclosed this at a press conference yesterday at DSS Command headquarters in Kaduna,

He said the operation was “part of sustained efforts to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks responsible for recurring abductions in the Millennium City General Area and its environs.”

He noted that the area had witnessed recurring incidents of kidnapping, generating considerable public concern and attracting media attention over the safety of residents and other stakeholders.

He identified the victims as Jamila Muhammad, 27, wife of Abdulkadir Bello; Talatu Yakubu, 40; Yunana Bawa, 30; Calista Bishop, 27; Chidinma Onuwere, 36; Eucharia Obi, 41; Godiya Victor, 50; and Miracle Alex, and an eight-year-old girl.

The Commissioner said the successive breakthrough demonstrated the determination of security agencies to ensure the rescue of kidnapping victims and dismantle criminal networks operating across the state.

He acknowledged the strategic coordination and contributions of the ONSA, the operational support of the Nigeria Police Force, the intelligence-driven efforts of the DSS and the involvement of the Nigerian Army in the operations.

Rabiu also commended the Kaduna State government for its continued support and cooperation with security agencies in tackling kidnapping and banditry.

The police commissioner assured residents that the government, working with security agencies, was intensifying efforts to eliminate kidnapping and banditry across Kaduna state.

He added that the ongoing security operations would be sustained and strengthened to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

Rabiu assured the people of additional deployment of personnel and equipment, including 30 vans and eight armoured personal carriers to ensure a secured environment.

Rabiu, however, called on residents to complement the efforts of security agencies by remaining vigilant and providing credible, accurate and actionable intelligence on the activities, identities and movements of suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements in their communities.

He assured members of the public that information supplied to security agencies would be treated with the necessary confidentiality and acted upon appropriately.

He also urged traditional and community leaders and other stakeholders to support the campaign against insecurity.