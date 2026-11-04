GIGM Offers Corps Members 20% Discount on All Trips

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

To ease the financial burdens on members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), God is Good Mobility (GIGM), is offering corps members 20% discount on all trips across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of GIGM, Dr. Enahoro Okhae, disclosed this at the official launch of the GIGM 40th Terminal located in Gwagwalada, Abuja on Tuesday.

Okhae said, “we all know the current economic realities in the country. And for that, GIGM decided to help assist Corps members with 20% discount on all their trips across the Nigeria.

“We all know that things are a bit tough in the country, but we know that disposable income is a bit challenging. And the NYSC is for young people.. A lot of them are planning for themselves.

“I did for myself. So if I know that in my own time when I was going for NYSC, it was difficult. No job and you have to go, and travel around

“If I know the challenge that I had, it’s only logical that for me to know that young people out there who are trying to travel are also having that challenge. And some of their parents will be struggling. And that’s why we’re giving that 20% discount. It is not easy.”

Speaking earlier, he said, “GIG Mobility as a company is tech-enabled and service-oriented. What we give to the people is service. We don’t know more than service.

“Anything to give you satisfaction. That is why if you look around today, you will see that we are taking our time to create a place where people can feel a level of satisfaction when they come,” he added

According to him, “we have what we call the GIGM ambassadors. We have an app that you will use as a GIGM ambassador to sell our tickets. For every ticket you sell, you get 10% immediately,” he emphasised.

When asked on other services provided by GIG Mobility, he said, “If you look at the logo out there, you will see two smaller logos.; One is HireX, and one is Pass GIGM. Those are new products that GIGM is bringing on board. On GIGM app, you can now book your air travel tickets. So we’re not just doing road anymore. That’s why you saw pass by GIGM. We help people book holidays and carry them on tours all over the world. And you are not traveling, but you need a good car to move you around. That is what we do with HireX.”

The Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Gwagwalada, CSP. Bilikisu Shuaib, praised GIGM for its high level security of lives and properties. “You can be at your comfort zone and book your ticket and once you meet up with the time, that is it and anytime you send your items through the GIG you should be rest assured because wherever you send it to you always get it intact No issues.”

The Unit Commander Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Gwagwalada, Assistant Corps Commander(ACC) Uche Amaku, in his speech said, “We as the road safety team, ours is safety and GIGM has been a dependable ally. They have demonstrated their commitment to safety. Federal road safety has been there with their GM team. It is a remarkable achievement, especially siting it in Gwagwalada area council.

“Talking about safety and the campaign that we have already started, the Emba Months campaign with the theme: ‘Overloading and Mixloading’. When you look at the concept of GIGM, they have two sections. One is GIGM, that is the one that is responsible for the mobility carrying passengers alone. Then you have GIGM logistics which is movement of goods from one point to another. It shows that they are concerned about safety and that is what road safety suggests.

“I want to state this commitment from FCT that we will continue to partner with you in terms of staff training, and safety measures because we see you as a trailblazer and we urge the management to continue in that direction.”