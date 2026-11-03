UI 14th Vice Chancellor, Olapegba Assumes Office, Assures of Globally Competitive Institution

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The 14th Vice Chancellor University of Ibadan, Prof. Peter Olapegba, yesterday assured of preserving what works and reforming the institution for the future and producing students who are critical thinkers and problem solvers.

Olapegba who gave the assurance while speaking during the lecture to mark his inauguration, held at the Trenchard Hall of the university, said his administration will promote internationalisation of UI through collaboration, student exchange programs, and visiting scholarships.

While noting that excellence costs money, the 14th Vice Chancellor maintained that government funding remains essential, promising to explore knowledge commercialisation and industry partnership.

He promised AI-literacy education at the institution through strengthening of a digital ecosystem in its operations.

The Professor of African History and Black studies at Northwestern University, United States of America Akin Ogundiran, while delivering the inauguration lecture, said, “to be relevant, the university must become more African and more global; more rooted and more connected; more technologically capable and more humanistic; more entrepreneurial and more ethical; more independent in thought and more accountable in service.

“Knowledge sovereignty means meeting the world standing upright: collaborating without subordination, learning without surrendering agency, and partnering without becoming dependent. Africa must not merely be a place where other people’s theories are tested. It must be a place from which theories, technologies, and solutions originate.”

The Chairman of the inauguration lecture, Emeritus Professor Oluwole Akande, stated that Olapegba is bringing to the office valuable institutional experience and an understanding of the responsibilities involved in managing a university of Ibadan stature.

He said, “African universities must certainly be consumers of global knowledge, but they must also be producers of knowledge. We must strengthen research, promote innovation, preserve our intellectual and cultural heritage, and develop solutions to the challenges confronting our societies.

“Our relevance will ultimately be measured not only by our academic publications and international rankings but also by our contributions to human development, social progress, and national transformation.”