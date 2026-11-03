PDP Sets December 10 Deadline for Submission of Polling Unit Agents

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed December 10, 2026, as the deadline for the submission of nominations for party agents ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It urged its state chapters to ensure the timely registration and uploading of their agents on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

The party said the deadline was aimed at preventing last-minute challenges associated with the registration of agents and ensuring that only loyal, committed and properly vetted members were nominated to represent it at polling units across the country.

The National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Umar Bature, announced the deadline on Monday in Abuja during a one-day INEC portal capacity-building and training programme organised for state secretaries, state organising secretaries and state information and communication technology (ICT) officers.

Bature said the training was designed to equip party officials with the technical knowledge required to upload agents’ details to the INEC portal, stressing that the process was critical to the party’s preparations for the forthcoming elections.

He disclosed that the programme was attended by eight state secretaries, 21 state organising secretaries and 25 ICT officers.

According to him, the successful registration of party agents was essential to effective election monitoring, particularly as the party had recently faced challenges relating to the uploading of candidates on the INEC portal.

“We have just finished the battle with INEC over the uploading of candidates, and you can see that INEC is doing whatever it wants to do, particularly after the Supreme Court judgment,” he said.

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed December 10, 2026, as the deadline for the submission of nominations for party agents ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It urged its state chapters to ensure the timely registration and uploading of their agents on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

The party said the deadline was aimed at preventing last-minute challenges associated with the registration of agents and ensuring that only loyal, committed and properly vetted members were nominated to represent it at polling units across the country.

The National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Umar Bature, announced the deadline on Monday in Abuja during a one-day INEC portal capacity-building and training programme organised for state secretaries, state organising secretaries and state information and communication technology (ICT) officers.

Bature said the training was designed to equip party officials with the technical knowledge required to upload agents’ details to the INEC portal, stressing that the process was critical to the party’s preparations for the forthcoming elections.

He disclosed that the programme was attended by eight state secretaries, 21 state organising secretaries and 25 ICT officers.

According to him, the successful registration of party agents was essential to effective election monitoring, particularly as the party had recently faced challenges relating to the uploading of candidates on the INEC portal.

“We have just finished the battle with INEC over the uploading of candidates, and you can see that INEC is doing whatever it wants to do, particularly after the Supreme Court judgment,” he said.