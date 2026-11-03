2027: Egba Group Rejects INEC’s Alleged Selective Enforcement of Supreme Court Decision

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Egba Integrity Group (EIG) condemned what it called selective enforcement of the law by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the commission’s meeting of Thursday, October 29.

The group said INEC enforced the Supreme Court’s decision on the timeline for submission of political parties’ membership registers in the case of governorship candidates, but refused to do same for the National Assembly candidates in Ogun State.

In a statement by Otunba Osikoya Thompson, EIG said the Supreme Court decision must be obeyed, stressing, “INEC must obey all laws of the land and not some.”

It added, “The Supreme Court on September 24, 2026 in INEC v ZLP SC/CV/495/2026 held that Section 77(5)(6)(7) Electoral Act 2026 is mandatory.

“No political party that fails to submit its authentic membership register to INEC between April 21 – May 10, 2026 can validly sponsor any candidate – whether governorship, Senate, House of Representatives or state Assembly.”

The group insisted that what INEC did on October 29 was selective enforcement.

It stated, “For governorship: INEC enforced strictly – Isa Pantami (PDP Gombe) – cleared conditionally, Abdulsalam Gwarzo (NDC Kano), cleared conditionally, and Ladi Adebutu (PDP Ogun Gov), rejected.

“INEC said ‘The Ogun PDP candidate did not succeed. For National Assembly, INEC refused to enforce same. PDP Ogun defective register that disqualified Adebutu was used to retain Sen. Iyabo Obasanjo (PDP Ogun Central) and other National Assembly candidates. That is illegal discrimination.

“Section 77 does not distinguish between Governor and Senate. The register is one. If register is invalid for governor, it is invalid for Senate.”