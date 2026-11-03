GSS Kuje Alumni Celebrate 25 Years, Donate Water Facilities, Lab Furniture

The 2001 set of Government Secondary School (GSS), Kuje, Abuja, yesterday donated water facilities, rehabilitated the school’s solar power system and provided furniture for its robotics laboratory to improve students’ welfare and promote technology education.

The projects were commissioned during the set’s 25th anniversary celebration as part of efforts to give back to the institution and improve its teaching and learning environment.

Chairman of the alumni set, Ahmed Zakari, said the initiative was designed to make a lasting contribution to the school that shaped the lives and careers of its members.

Zakari said the interventions included maintenance of the school’s solar power system, installation of a water tank at the boys’ hostel and extension of borehole water supply to the girls’ hostel.

He added that the set provided tables and chairs for the robotics laboratory to encourage practical learning and expose students to technology and innovation.

“We wanted our 25th anniversary to mean something. We wanted to return to the school that helped shape us and leave behind something that would benefit those coming after us,” he said.

He explained that although the projects might not address all the challenges facing the school, they represented a significant step towards improving students’ welfare and educational experience.

Zakari also disclosed that former teachers and administrative staff who served the institution were recognised with cash donations and bags of rice.

He urged other alumni sets to emulate the initiative, stressing that collective contributions could transform the school.

Similarly, a member of the set’s Fundraising Committee, Onyeka Ofodile, said the projects were inspired by the desire to give back to an institution that contributed significantly to their personal and professional development.

Ofodile said members had pursued different careers and attributed part of their achievements to the education and values acquired at GSS Kuje.

He expressed satisfaction with the school’s development, noting improvements in its infrastructure and learning environment since their graduation.

Also speaking, the set’s Head Boy, Abubakar Ibrahim, described the teachers as builders whose discipline, guidance and commitment had shaped the lives of the alumni.

He urged current students to take their studies seriously, respect their teachers and remain disciplined, noting that their experiences in school would influence their future.

Similarly, the set’s Head Girl, Grace Nehemiah, commended the teachers for their sacrifices, including using personal resources to support students when teaching materials were inadequate.

Nehemiah urged the students to cherish their school, obey their teachers and strive to become worthy ambassadors of the institution.

The Principal of GSS Kuje, Adam Bello-Gupa, represented by the Vice Principal, Administration, Margaret Agbugba, appreciated the alumni for their contributions, saying the projects would support teaching and learning.