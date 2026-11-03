Aiyedatiwa Tasks Alumni, Stakeholders to Rescue Public Schools from Infrastructure Deficit

Fidelis David in Akure





Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has urged financially capable alumni of public schools across the country to invest in the development of their alma maters, saying the responsibility of providing quality education and adequate infrastructure should not rest solely on government.

The governor made the appeal at the 50th anniversary celebration of Omo’luorogbo Grammar School, Akure, where he challenged old students and other stakeholders to complement government’s efforts by addressing infrastructural gaps and improving the learning environment in public schools.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Sunday Olajide, said meaningful contributions from alumni remained critical to sustaining educational institutions and ensuring that younger generations had access to quality learning facilities.

He noted that government could not shoulder the enormous financial demands of the education sector alone, stressing that partnerships with former students, corporate organisations and other stakeholders would accelerate the development of public schools.

According to him, the golden jubilee celebration offered the alumni an opportunity to demonstrate their appreciation to the institution that laid the foundation for their personal and professional achievements.

He said, “Government cannot do it alone. We need the support of old students and other stakeholders to complement our efforts in providing quality education and improving infrastructure in our public schools.”

The governor added that collective investment in education would help bridge existing infrastructural deficits and create a more conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Planning Committee and former Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kayode Akinmade, said the alumni had chosen to mark the school’s golden jubilee with tangible projects that would improve its facilities and support the academic development of current students.

Akinmade described giving back to the institution as a responsibility rather than an act of charity, noting that the school had provided the foundation upon which many of its former students built successful careers.

He said the interventions were designed to ensure that present and future students enjoyed better learning conditions, adding that the alumni were determined to preserve the school’s legacy through sustainable investments.

Among the projects executed was the construction and furnishing of a four-classroom block by Akinmade, who also provided a generator to address the school’s power needs.

Similarly, Dr. Munirat Ogunlayi undertook the renovation of the school hall, while Mr. Oluwole Adelabu renovated the staff office and administrative block to improve the working environment for teachers and other personnel.

The alumni also facilitated the construction of a perimeter fence to strengthen security within the school premises and protect its facilities, alongside the donation of exercise books to support students.

In a further demonstration of their commitment to students’ welfare, the old students established a Student Support Programme to assist indigent students with the financial requirements for their Junior Secondary School examinations and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Akinmade said the projects were conceived to address critical infrastructure needs, expand available classroom space and improve the general condition of the institution.

He called on other former students to identify with the school and contribute to its continued development, stressing that the future of public education required collective responsibility and sustained commitment.

The celebration brought together alumni, teachers, students and other stakeholders to reflect on the institution’s 50-year history, celebrate its achievements and renew their commitment to its growth.