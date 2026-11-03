LIFE-ND Trains 200 Agribusiness Beneficiaries in Fourth Batch in Imo

Amby Uneze in Owerri





The Imo State Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises – Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) Project has trained 200 new agribusiness beneficiaries in its fourth batch in the state as part of efforts to promote entrepreneurship, enhance food security and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for youths and women.

The training commenced with an orientation programme held at Newton Hotel, Owerri, on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Addressing participants at the ceremony, the Imo State Project Coordinator, Chief (Mrs.) Victoria Igboanugo, described the programme as the beginning of an important journey towards acquiring practical agribusiness skills, promoting entrepreneurship and building sustainable livelihoods.

She explained the orientation was designed to expose participants to critical aspects of agribusiness development, including climate change awareness, nutrition mainstreaming, record-keeping, gender inclusion and the application of technology in agricultural production and enterprise management.

Igboanugo disclosed the project had previously trained and empowered 1,403 beneficiaries across its first three batches.

She further revealed the 200 beneficiaries selected for the fourth batch emerged from a pool of 1,021 applicants through an electronic selection process, describing the exercise as a transparent approach to identifying qualified participants.

The Project Coordinator charged the incubators to provide effective mentorship, practical guidance and the necessary support to ensure that the trainees acquired the requisite skills to establish and manage successful agribusiness enterprises.

She also urged the incubatees to demonstrate discipline, commitment and a strong willingness to learn, stressing that their dedication would determine their success as future agripreneurs.

“Your dedication throughout this programme will play a significant role in determining your success as future agripreneurs,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to the National Project Coordinator and his team, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the Imo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma, for their continued support and commitment to the successful implementation of the LIFE-ND Project.

In a goodwill message on behalf of the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the Commission noted that its funding of the project in Imo, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States represented a deliberate investment in the future of the people of the Niger Delta.

“We believe that true development begins with empowering our youths with viable skills in agriculture – a sector with immense potential for income generation, food security and job creation,” the statement read.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Alexander Onwumere, who represented the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, commended Igboanugo for her commitment to the success of the project and encouraged her to sustain the momentum.

In an interview, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Chioma Nwosu, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the opportunity to participate in the programme.

“Indeed, I am happy today to have participated in this programme. My heart is filled with joy,” she said.

The ceremony was attended by the representative of the Imo State Governor; the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security; the Honourable Commissioner representing Imo State on the NDDC Board; the National Project Coordinator of LIFE-ND; officials of the project; incubators; incubatees; and other stakeholders.