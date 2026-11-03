NDLEA, Australian Police Seal Pact to Combat Drug Cartels, Trafficking Networks

• Marwa declares war on transnational syndicates; AFP vows to hunt traffickers as a pack

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have entered into a strategic partnership to dismantle transnational drug trafficking networks operating along the Nigeria-Australia route, with a focus on intelligence sharing, joint operations and coordinated investigations.

The partnership was formalised on Monday through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the NDLEA national headquarters in Abuja, with the agency’s Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), describing the agreement as a declaration of war against international drug cartels.

Marwa said the agreement would strengthen the capacity of both countries to track, disrupt and prosecute criminal networks exploiting international borders to move illicit drugs, particularly methamphetamine and cocaine.

He expressed confidence that combining the AFP’s international reach with the NDLEA’s operational capacity would make the Nigeria-Australia drug corridor increasingly hostile and unprofitable for traffickers.

Under the agreement, the two agencies will collaborate in four major areas: intelligence and information exchange, joint and coordinated operations, capacity building and professional development, as well as controlled delivery of illicit consignments to facilitate investigations and arrests.

Marwa said the agreement was particularly important as drug trafficking networks had become increasingly sophisticated and interconnected, with Nigerian organised crime groups developing links along the Australia-Pacific drug route.

“ Nigeria is being exploited as a transit and sourcing hub, but no single country can fight this alone,” he said.

He expressed hope that the partnership would translate into major drug seizures, the arrest of high-value targets and successful controlled delivery operations, adding that its implementation would begin immediately.

The NDLEA chairman cited recent operations, including the seizure of 184.5 kilogrammes of cocaine intended for export and the dismantling of four methamphetamine laboratories in recent months, some of which allegedly had Mexican nationals embedded in their operations.

He said one of the laboratory operations resulted in seizures valued at more than 360 million dollars.

Marwa also highlighted the dismantling of a Switzerland-based drug cartel allegedly operated by a Nigerian, Simon Amadi, following more than a year of collaboration with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement agencies in France, Greece and Switzerland.

He said the cartel’s assets in Nigeria had also been targeted as part of efforts to dismantle its criminal infrastructure.

Earlier, the head of the AFP delegation, Ms Sandra Booth, said the fight against illicit drugs required a comprehensive, collective response, commending the NDLEA for combining enforcement operations with preventive interventions.

She described the NDLEA’s international partnerships as commendable, noting that the new agreement would serve as a force multiplier in the fight against organised drug trafficking.

Booth warned that criminal organisations were increasingly using proceeds from drug trafficking to finance other serious offences through what she described as a “crime as a service” model.

She said vulnerable young people were being recruited to deliver and transport drugs, while some were drawn into violent attacks against rival criminal groups.

According to her, the consequences extended beyond addiction to the destruction of families, destabilisation of communities, gang violence and deaths in Australia.

“Whilst Nigeria is a transit country, we are a destination country. And unfortunately for us, people will pay a lot of money for the commodity,” she said.

Booth said Australia was committed to working with Nigeria to prevent illicit drugs from reaching its territory and protect young people and other vulnerable populations.

Emphasising the need for a united front, she said both agencies must demonstrate commitment, integrity and determination in confronting the criminal networks.

“It is so absolutely necessary that we work together as a team, that we are forceful, that we are committed, that we show integrity, and we hunt as a pack. And I am very proud that we can now be part of your pack,” she said.

The ceremony was attended by the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Leilani Bin-Juda; Deputy High Commissioner, Timothy Milikan; and other members of the AFP delegation, Andrea Humphrys and Susan Gray, alongside senior NDLEA officials.