  • Tuesday, 3rd November, 2026

2027: Olawepo-Hashim’s Mobilisers Take Campaign to Ungoverned Areas in N’West

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The grassroots campaign of Accord Party presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has extended into rural and underserved communities across Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, and Jigawa states, in a mobilisation drive linked to an ambitious six million vote target from the North-west.

The campaign is moving beyond major towns and established political centres to reach rural populations, taking Olawepo-Hashim’s message directly to communities often overlooked during conventional election campaigns.

The initiative reflected an effort by the candidate’s mobilisers to build a wider grassroots network across the four states and connect with voters at the community level.

By taking the campaign into remote settlements and areas described by the organisers as ungoverned, the mobilisation sought to bring political engagement to communities that frequently experienced limited government presence and inadequate public services.

The outreach was part of a broader North-west mobilisation strategy associated with a six-million-vote target announced by the Hashim Progressive Movement.

The target covers all seven states in the region: Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

The focus on Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, and Jigawa gave the current rural initiative a strategic regional dimension.

It placed particular emphasis on building support in states with substantial voting populations, while extending the campaign’s reach into communities beyond the main urban centres.

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