Mutfwang Launches APC 2027 Campaign, Seeks Fresh Mandate for Tinubu, Other Candidates

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Monday inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council for the 2027 general election, urging members to conduct a peaceful, issue-based and disciplined campaign towards securing victory for President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and all APC candidates in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration held at Government House, Rayfield, Jos, Mutfwang said his administration had recorded progress in key sectors and deserved another term to consolidate ongoing projects and programmes.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to tackling insecurity, disclosing plans to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons, deploying 800 trained forest guards and the inauguration of another batch of retrained Operation Rainbow personnel to strengthen security across vulnerable communities.

He also defended the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration, saying the country required time to recover from longstanding fiscal challenges, while highlighting state interventions such as Tin City Metro buses, revived rail services, reduced tuition fees and increased student allowances.

Calling for party unity, Mutfwang urged campaign council members to intensify grassroots mobilisation, stressing that electoral victories were won at polling units and not in political centres.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Mutfwang/Piyo 2027 Governorship Campaign Council, Joseph Ari, pledged a disciplined, issue-based and inclusive campaign, revealing that 115 support groups had already indicated support for the project.

Ari commended the administration’s ‘Time Is Now’ policy direction, particularly its emphasis on unity, mutual respect and development, describing peaceful coexistence as indispensable to sustainable progress in Plateau State.

Also speaking, Plateau APC Chairman, Rufus Bature, described the inauguration as a major step towards building a formidable structure for the 2027 elections and charged council members to work diligently to ensure the party’s success.