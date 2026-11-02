Enugu Govt, Humatrix Partner to Create 100,000 Jobs via BPO

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Enugu State Government and Humatrix Limited have signed a partnership agreement to establish a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) hub in the state.

The long-term target is to create over 100,000 jobs for young people and positioning Enugu as a leading destination for digital services in Nigeria and Africa.

The agreement, signed at Government House, Enugu, marks the implementation phase of the initiative, which aligns with Governor Peter Mbah’s economic diversification agenda, human capital development policy and drive to attract private investment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of Humatrix Limited, Dr Dakuku Peterside, said the company chose Enugu after assessing its investment climate, policy consistency and the state government’s commitment to economic transformation.

He said, “It was very easy for us to choose Enugu. Enugu is investing, and there is consistency. Most importantly, we have a supportive environment. These are core things any business would request to scale.”

Peterside disclosed that the company would commence operations with a 750-seat BPO centre, expand to over 2,000 seats within the first year and target 100,000 jobs within five years.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on MSME and Digital Economy, Mr Arinze Chilo-Offiah, said the partnership represented a significant step towards actualising the governor’s vision of growing Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

He explained that the Enugu Talent City Initiative was designed to position the state as a leading digital services and outsourcing hub in Nigeria and Africa, attracting global companies, creating employment and enabling young people to work for international clients from Enugu.

In his remarks, Governor Mbah said the partnership was consistent with his administration’s commitment to ensuring that young people could acquire relevant skills, secure rewarding employment and build their futures in Enugu rather than leave the state in search of opportunities.