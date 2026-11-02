Adewunmi Identifies Strategic Priorities to Boost Sustainable Electricity

Chinedu Eze

The President of the Lagos Country Club, Seyi Adewunmi, has identified strategies priorities that must be achieved for Nigeria to have sustainable and affordable power accessible to over 230 million of its population.

In his welcome address during the Business Forum 3.0 organized by the Club at the weekend in Lagos, with the theme: “Energy Costs and Business Survival: Driving Profitability Amidst Nigeria’s Power Crisis.” Adewunmi said that for Nigeria to become industrialized, create jobs for its teaming youths, the country must solve the intractable problem of power supply.

To solve this problem, Adewunmi identifies these priorities, which include the strengthening of electricity generation.

“This calls for reliable gas supply, adequate infrastructure, diligent maintenance of existing power plants, and investment in a prudent mix of gas-fired, hydroelectric and renewable sources. New capacity is important, but we must equally ensure that the facilities we already have deliver their full potential,” he said.

He said Nigeria must resolve the bottlenecks in transmission and distribution, noting that electricity generated means little if it cannot reach homes and businesses efficiently.

“Investment in transmission lines, substations, transformers, distribution networks and modern grid management must be accelerated, even as technical and commercial losses are reduced,” he said.