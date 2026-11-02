Access Bank Appoints Kumapayi DMD, African Subsidiaries, Bamisebi ED, IT

Nume Eekeghe

Access Bank Plc has announced the appointed Oluseyi Kumapayi as Deputy Managing Director, African Subsidiaries, and Olanrewaju Bamisebi as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation, as its parent company, Access Holdings Plc, moves to strengthen operational efficiency, profitability and technology-driven growth.

The Holdings company in a statement noted that the appointments which received the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), took effect from October 27 and October 28, 2026, respectively.

Kumapayi was elevated from his previous position as Executive Director, African Subsidiaries, while Bamisebi joins the board of Access Bank from Access Holdings, where he held the position of Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation.

The appointments reflect the Group’s shift from expanding its footprint to extracting greater value from its existing businesses, with increased emphasis on profitability, capital efficiency, operational performance and sustainable shareholder returns.

Kumapayi brings more than 25 years of banking experience spanning financial management, strategy, risk, treasury and business development. He joined Access Bank in 2002 and served as Group Chief Financial Officer from 2007 to 2020, before becoming Executive Director, African Subsidiaries, in November 2020.

In his new role, he will continue overseeing the Bank’s African operations, with an expanded mandate to improve subsidiary profitability, capital productivity and operational efficiency, while strengthening business integration across the markets.

He will also support the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer in the broader leadership and strategic management of the Bank.

Kumapayi is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and holds an Executive MBA from IMD, Lausanne, as well as an Executive Master’s degree in Digital Transformation and Innovation Leadership from IE University, Madrid. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School’s General Management Programme.

Bamisebi, who has over 20 years of experience in technology transformation, digital banking and enterprise systems, previously held senior positions at Equity Group Holdings Limited, including Group Director, Information Technology and Operations, and Managing Director of Finserve Africa.

He also served as Group Chief Information Officer at Diamond Bank and held other technology leadership positions within Nigeria’s financial services industry.

At Access Bank, he will lead the technology and digitalisation agenda, focusing on modernising technology platforms, strengthening cybersecurity and operational resilience, improving efficiency and accelerating digital solutions to enhance customer experience and business performance.

His appointment also transfers executive responsibility for technology transformation from the holding company directly to the Bank, bringing technology investment closer to its commercial and operational priorities.

Commenting on the appointments, Group Chairman, Access Holdings Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said the Group was focused on converting its extensive banking presence into stronger financial performance and improved returns.

“Access Holdings has built a substantial banking franchise across Africa and beyond. Our strategic priority is now to translate that scale into superior performance, greater efficiency, stronger returns on capital and sustainable value for shareholders.

“These appointments reflect that priority. Mr. Kumapayi’s elevation reinforces our determination to improve the performance and contribution of our African subsidiaries, while Mr. Bamisebi’s appointment reflects a deliberate decision to bring executive technology leadership closer to the Bank’s operations, customers and commercial priorities.

“We believe that clearer accountability, stronger execution and disciplined investment in technology will be critical to the next phase of our development. Both executives bring the experience and leadership required to advance these objectives.”

Also commenting, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna, said the Bank would prioritise productivity, efficiency and profitability while making better use of its capital, technology and existing market presence.

“Our focus is on building a more productive, efficient and profitable banking institution, making better use of our capital, technology and established market presence.

“Across our African subsidiaries, the emphasis will be on improving returns, strengthening execution and capturing greater value from our existing franchise. In technology, our priority is to simplify platforms, improve reliability, accelerate innovation and deliver better outcomes for our customers at a lower cost to serve.

“By integrating executive technology leadership more directly into the Bank’s management structure, we are strengthening the connection between technology investment and business performance. I look forward to working with both executives as we deliver on these priorities.”