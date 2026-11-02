NCC to Curb Influx of Fake SIM-enabled Devices with Device Checker

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has announced its intention to introduce Device Checker, a technology tool that allows mobile device merchants to verify if the model of devices they are importing into Nigeria has been type-approved by the NCC.

According to NCC, the initiative will help reduce influx of fake and substandard mobile devices that are SIM-enabled in Nigeria, with a view to addressing network distortion and frequency jam, often caused by substandard devices that were smuggled into the country.

NCC therefore warned that henceforth, any existing SIM-enabled device that has not been type approved by NCC, would be blocked from accessing any network in Nigeria, and advised device users, especially mobile phone users to verify if the device they are interested in purchasing, is type approved by the NCC.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said the purpose of the briefing was to update the public on the implementation of the NCC Device Checker Platform, an initiative designed to strengthen Type Approval compliance, protect consumers, and enhance the integrity of communications devices used on Nigerian networks.

Maida, who was represented by the Director/Zonal Controller, Lagos Zonal Office of the NCC, Mr. Tunji Jimoh, said: “As Nigeria’s digital economy continues to expand, it is important that devices connected to our networks comply with established technical and regulatory standards. The Device Checker Platform supports the verification of the Type Approval status of SIM-enabled devices and helps address the circulation of non-compliant, counterfeit, cloned, and unauthorised devices in the market.”

According to Maida, to further simplify compliance processes, NCC has developed a user-friendly Device Checker application that enables authorised stakeholders to quickly scan device IMEIs and upload information directly to the platform, improving efficiency and ease of compliance.