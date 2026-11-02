Nestlé Appoints Egbebi Corporate Communications, Sustainability Manager

Ayodeji Ake

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has appointed Toritseju Egbebi as its Corporate Communications and Sustainability Manager, effective November 1, following the retirement of Victoria Uwadoka after 10 years of service with the company.

Egbebi, who currently serves as the company’s Corporate Affairs Manager, brings 18 years of experience in public relations and corporate communications across the technology, financial services and consumer goods sectors.

At Nestlé Nigeria, she has been involved in strengthening the company’s reputation, managing public affairs and stakeholder engagement, as well as advancing its Nestlé for Good platform, which focuses on nutrition, community development and environmental sustainability.

Her appointment comes as Uwadoka concludes a decade-long tenure during which she led the company’s corporate communications and sustainability initiatives.

Under Uwadoka’s leadership, the company’s communications and sustainability activities covered nutrition, youth empowerment, agriculture, water stewardship and community development.

She also played a role in employee engagement and the advancement of Nestlé’s Creating Shared Value agenda.

Commenting on the leadership transition, Nestlé Nigeria’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Wassim Elhusseini, expressed appreciation for Uwadoka’s contributions and confidence in Egbebi’s ability to build on the company’s progress.