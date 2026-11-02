GTCO Deploys Google Pay Across GTBank, Squad Platforms

Nume Ekeghe

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has integrated Google Pay across two of its subsidiaries, GTBank and HabariPay, positioning the financial services group to facilitate digital payments on both sides of the transaction as the service launches in Nigeria.

Under the arrangement, customers of Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTBank) can now link their debit cards to Google Wallet and use Google Pay for online transactions locally and internationally. At the same time, businesses using Squad, the payment gateway operated by the Group’s payments subsidiary, HabariPay, can now accept Google Pay from customers at checkout.

Commenting on the launch, the Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO, Mr Segun Agbaje, said: “Most failed online payments are not refused, they are abandoned. Somewhere along the way the customer gives up, and the business never learns about the sale it lost. As a customer centric Financial Services Group, we are committed to ensuring that we continue to deliver payment solutions that make transacting safe and simple for our various customer Groups. With Google Pay, what matters to us is that we are ready on both sides from the first day: a GTBank customer can pay with it, and a business on Squad can accept it.”

The Managing Director of HabariPay, Mrs Eduofon Japhet, said: “For a merchant, every extra field at checkout is a reason for a customer to leave. Squad businesses now get Google Pay inside the checkout they already use, so their customers can pay in a few taps with a card they have already saved. A merchant set up for international payments can now be paid with Google Pay by a customer anywhere in the world, with nothing new to integrate.”