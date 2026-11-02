Coronation Pushes  Africa’s Private Capital, Infrastructure Financing Agenda

Nume Ekeghe

Coronation Group is set to advance discussions on mobilising domestic capital and expanding institutional investors’ participation in infrastructure financing at the Africa Financial Summit (AFIS) 2026, as two of its senior executives prepare to share insights on unlocking private investment for the continent’s development.

Slated to hold from 3 to 4 November 2026 in Luanda, Angola, AFIS will convene senior financial services executives, policymakers, regulators and investors under the theme “Forging Africa’s Financial Powerhouse”.

Coronation’s participation reflects its commitment to strengthening African financial markets and connecting capital to productive opportunities that support sustainable wealth creation.

Managing Partner of Coronation Capital, Kayode Akindele, will share insight on the panel themed, “The Growth Reset: Crowding in Private Capital as the Era of Easy Globalisation Unwinds.”

Moderated by Ntaoleng Lechela of Business Day TV and SAfm, the discussion will feature Mustafa Rawji of Rawbank, Dr Agostinho Kapaia of OPAIA Group, Sergio Pimenta of Africa50 and Victor Cardoso of BAI.

The panel will examine how African economies can attract private investment amid foreign exchange restrictions, regulatory complexities and fragmented financial markets. Discussions will explore capital market reforms, local-currency instruments, collaboration across financial institutions, macro-economic imperatives and measures to facilitate cross-border investment.

Commenting on the issues the panel will address, Kayode Akindele, said: “Africa’s challenge is not simply to attract more and sustainable capital, but to build financial markets that can effectively mobilisedomestic savings and channel them into productive, long-term investment. This requires stronger institutions, deeper and more efficient capital markets and investment instruments that can act as a store of value in local currencies.

“By improving the way capital is raised, allocated and deployed especially for the longer term we can create a more conducive environment for businesses to grow, jobs to be created, infrastructure to develop and African economiespowered majorly by domestic capital.”

Also Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Insurance, Olamide Olajolo will participate in a strategic roundtable, “Beyond a 1 per cent Infrastructure Allocation: How Can Insurers Join the Blended Finance Mix?” Moderated by Asmae Kaddouri of Africa Business+, the session will feature Sameh Wahba of the International Finance Corporation, Richard Lowe of Activa Group, Helena Chicuba of ENSA and Stéphane Defo of Horus Investment Group.

The roundtable will examine how insurers can increase their participation in infrastructure financing through blended finance, strategic partnerships and investment structures that balance risk and return. It will also consider the regulatory and market conditions needed to make infrastructure investments more viable for long-term institutional capital.

On the potential role of insurance capital in infrastructure development, Olajolo, said: “Insurers have the potential to play a greater role in financing Africa’s infrastructure because their long-term investment horizons can help support projects with extended funding needs. Unlocking this potential will require more than a willingness to invest. Infrastructure opportunities must offer appropriate risk-adjusted returns, supported by sound project preparation, enabling regulation and structures that allocate risk effectively. Through collaboration among insurers, governments, development finance institutions and private investors, blended finance can help make more projects investable and broaden the pool of capital available for Africa’s development.”

Together, the two discussions address a critical priority for Africa’s financial ecosystem: mobilising capital is only part of the challenge; ensuring that it reaches viable businesses, infrastructure and other productive investments is equally important.