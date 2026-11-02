Cultural Fiesta, Legacy Projects, Public Lecture Herald Osemawe’s 20th Coronation Anniversary

* Festival of Surgeries to provide medical interventions for beneficiaries

* Americans, other prominent personalities to receive chieftaincy titles

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The ancient Ondo Kingdom in Ondo State is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the coronation of its paramount ruler, the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, with an elaborate programme of cultural, medical, educational and community development activities.

The celebrations, organised by the Ondo Development Committee (ODC), will feature a major medical intervention tagged the ‘Festival of Surgeries’, cultural performances, an inter-school debate competition, a public lecture, an art exhibition, a golf tournament and the unveiling and inauguration of legacy development projects.

The activities, which are expected to run until December 24, 2026, will culminate in the annual Ekimogun Day Festival on December 26, providing an opportunity for indigenes, residents and friends of the kingdom to celebrate its rich cultural heritage and reflect on its development trajectory.

The anniversary is themed, ’20 Years of Unprecedented Peace and Development in Ondo Kingdom’.

A major highlight of the celebrations will be the conferment of traditional chieftaincy titles on two prominent Americans, media personality, Sway Calloway and renowned American music industry executive and cultural advocate, Leila Steinberg, alongside other distinguished personalities.

The two Americans will receive the traditional honours in recognition of their accomplishments and contributions, while deserving sons and daughters of Ondo Kingdom will also be recognised for achievements that have brought honour to the ancient kingdom.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Professor Femi Mimiko, who is now the High Chief Lisa (elect) of Ondo Kingdom, is chairman of the committee planning and organising the anniversary celebrations.

Mimiko announced the commencement of the anniversary programme in a statement issued on October 22 but made available to journalists on Sunday on behalf of the planning committee.

According to the statement, 2026 marks two decades since Oba Kiladejo ascended the throne of his forefathers in 2006.

The ODC, under the chairmanship of Chief Oye Akinsulire, initiated the anniversary activities to celebrate the milestone in the monarch’s reign, showcase the kingdom’s cultural identity and highlight its social, economic and community development aspirations.

Other members of the planning committee include Chief Wole Benson Akinkuolie, the Itagbuyi of Ondo Kingdom, and Dr Nelson Osungbemiro of Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo City.

Mimiko said the anniversary was conceived not merely as a celebration of the monarch’s two decades on the throne but also as an opportunity for the people of Ondo, both at home and in the diaspora, to reflect on their collective history, achievements and aspirations.

Another major attraction will be the ‘Festival of Surgeries’, a medical outreach programme inspired by the monarch’s professional background as a medical doctor and his longstanding interest in the health and welfare of his people.

The initiative is expected to provide medical interventions for beneficiaries and draw attention to the importance of accessible healthcare in the community.

The organisers said the medical programme was among the anniversary’s practical interventions designed to translate the celebration into tangible benefits for the people, rather than confining it to ceremonial activities.

In the education sector, the anniversary will feature inter-school debate competitions involving educational institutions across Ondo Kingdom.

The competition is designed to provide students with a platform to demonstrate their intellectual abilities, develop critical thinking and engage with issues affecting their immediate environment and society.

A public lecture will also bring together academics, traditional rulers, professionals and other stakeholders to examine the history, development and future prospects of the ancient kingdom.

The cultural component will feature an elaborate fiesta showcasing the traditions, customs and distinctive heritage of the Ekimogun people.

A golf tournament is also scheduled to hold at the Nibanola Motherland Resort and Golf Course in Ondo City, adding sporting activities to the programme.

As part of efforts to preserve the kingdom’s history and document the monarch’s contributions, the organisers will produce a documentary tracing Ondo’s social evolution and traditional institutions.

A compendium of Oba Kiladejo’s speeches and a commemorative brochure will also be unveiled to chronicle significant developments and milestones during his 20-year reign.

An art exhibition featuring works by prominent Nigerian artists will further showcase the kingdom’s cultural heritage and provide a platform for celebrating artistic creativity.

Beyond the cultural and ceremonial activities, the anniversary will be marked by the unveiling and commencement of legacy development projects intended to deliver lasting benefits to the people.

The organisers disclosed that at least one of the projects was expected to be completed and inaugurated before the end of the year, while groundbreaking ceremonies would also be conducted for other initiatives.

Another significant feature will be a town hall meeting tagged ‘A Day with Osemawe’, which will provide residents with an opportunity to interact directly with the monarch.

The engagement is expected to strengthen the relationship between the traditional institution and the people by providing a platform for residents from different backgrounds to exchange views with the royal father on issues affecting the kingdom.

The programme will also feature thanksgiving services at selected places of worship representing different religious and denominational groups in Ondo Kingdom.

The planning committee has called on sons and daughters of the kingdom, community associations, alumni groups, professional organisations, market men and women, educational institutions, youth groups and other stakeholders to participate actively in the celebrations.

The statement noted that Ondo Kingdom had a recorded monarchical history spanning 516 years, describing the continuity of its traditional institution as evidence of the resilience, cultural identity and enduring heritage of the people.

It added that the anniversary would bring together indigenes and residents to celebrate their common heritage, strengthen communal relationships and renew their collective commitment to the kingdom’s development.

The organisers said the celebrations would end on December 24, ahead of the annual Ekimogun Day Festival scheduled for Saturday, December 26, 2026.