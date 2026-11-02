CBM Dismisses Claims of Electoral Interference, Says Membership Registration Voluntary

The City Boy Movement (CBM) has dismissed reports suggesting that its ongoing membership registration exercise is linked to or interferes with Nigeria’s electoral process, insisting that the exercise is entirely voluntary and separate from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) statutory voter registration.

The Movement said its registration was strictly for building its membership database, strengthening its organisational structures and coordinating activities, stressing that its membership forms and cards could neither confer voting rights nor serve as substitutes for official INEC voter registration documents.

In a statement by its Deputy Director-General, Media, Communication and Public Affairs, O’tega Ogra, CBM said registration was open to existing members and Nigerians willing to join the organisation voluntarily.

It disclosed that interested individuals could register physically or through its official website, www.cbmnigeria.org.

The Movement stressed that its membership registration and INEC’s voter registration served different purposes, noting that the electoral commission remained constitutionally responsible for registering eligible voters and maintaining the national register of voters.

According to CBM, registration with the organisation does not confer voting eligibility, amend anyone’s details in INEC’s register or replace any requirement prescribed by the electoral commission.

It also explained that its membership forms and cards were not electoral registration documents or substitutes for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“The existence of a membership register does not, by itself, establish interference with or manipulation of the electoral register,” the statement said.

CBM further maintained that participation in its activities was entirely voluntary, adding that individuals remained free to decline membership, withdraw from the organisation or exercise independent political and electoral choices.

It said no Nigerian was being coerced or compelled to register with the Movement, insisting that it neither impersonated INEC nor misrepresented the purpose of its registration exercise.

The organisation also rejected suggestions that its activities interfered with the electoral rights of Nigerians, maintaining that its operations were conducted within the framework of applicable laws.

On concerns surrounding the collection of personal information during registration, CBM said protecting members’ data remained an important obligation of the organisation.

It assured Nigerians that personal information collected during the exercise would be processed fairly, lawfully and transparently, with appropriate safeguards against unauthorised access, use or disclosure.

The Movement added that members of the public participating in the exercise would receive information from its officers regarding how their personal data were processed and their applicable privacy rights.

It also maintained that any consent required under the law would be freely given, specific and informed.

CBM said it welcomed legitimate enquiries, lawful criticism and evidence-based scrutiny of its activities, urging anyone with specific concerns or evidence of misconduct to report through its verified official communication channels.

It pledged to review complaints fairly and cooperate with lawful investigations while respecting the rights of complainants and individuals against whom allegations might be made.