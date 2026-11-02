Catholic Priest Urges Nigerians to Prioritise Heaven, At Idowu Mother’s Burial

The Parish Priest of St Benedict Catholic Cathedral, Popo-Osogbo, Osun State, Rev. Fr. Femi Komolafe, has urged Nigerians, particularly political leaders, to focus on eternity and shun societal vices, warning that excessive attachment to earthly possessions often undermines the welfare of others.

Komolafe gave the charge over the weekend during the funeral mass for Mrs. Felicia Adetola Idowu, mother of Mr. Sylvester Bankole Idowu, the Warri-based Correspondent of THISDAY Newspapers, who was laid to rest last Friday.

The cleric said a constant consciousness of humanity’s eventual return to God would encourage people to live responsibly, exercise restraint and prioritise the common good over personal enrichment.

He noted that if people, especially those in positions of authority, focused more on their ultimate destination after death, society would witness fewer vices and less abuse of power.

According to him, leaders would be less inclined to appropriate resources meant to improve people’s lives if they remained mindful that earthly positions, wealth, and influence were temporary.

”Our homeland is in heaven, and no matter how powerful you think you are, you are created out of dust and dust you shall return,” the priest said.

Rv. Fr. Komolafe also recalled that the deceased’s children had approached him to make arrangements for a burial site even before their mother died, describing the development as an indication that the family had begun preparing for her eventual departure.

He said he had visited the elderly woman to pray for her, believing that her death might be imminent, but she lived for several more months.

The priest used the experience to remind the congregation that despite human preparations and expectations, the timing of death remained in God’s hands.

He urged the faithful to reflect on the uncertainty of life, live in accordance with their Christian beliefs and prepare for eternity through good conduct and service to humanity.

The funeral brought together relatives, friends, professional colleagues, old schoolmates, associates and well-wishers to honour the late Mrs. Idowu, whose life was remembered for her sacrifices, motherly affection and commitment to raising her children.

Notable among dignitaries at the burial were veteran journalist and agripreneur, Asiwaju Sola Adebayo, as well as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Eyo Aniete, who is the commander of the Police Mobile Training College, Ila-Orangun, among others.

Members and colleagues of Sylvester Idowu, from the Warri Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), were also represented at the event.

The deceased’s children were visibly emotional during the ceremony as they bade farewell to the woman who had remained their source of love, care, protection and guidance for 44 years.

For Sylvester Idowu, the loss was particularly painful, given the central role his mother played in his life following the death of his father, Pa James Adebayo Idowu.

Speaking during an interview, the journalist described the burial as a celebration of life, recalling how his mother assumed responsibility for raising him and his siblings after their father died at the age of 42.

He said his mother’s commitment to the family made her an indispensable source of comfort and support, particularly whenever he encountered personal challenges.

“That motherly love, whenever I have issues, she is the first person I run to. It is a celebration of life because my father died at 44,” he said.

Idowu explained that he would particularly miss his mother’s affection, guidance, prayers, and emotional support, adding that her death had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

He urged his siblings and other members of the Idowu family to remain united, live responsibly and uphold the values their mother instilled in them.