Taraba Killings Fields and the Crisis of Governance

The recent attack on the Binnari community in Taraba State that claimed 80 lives underscores the vulnerability of rural communities and government’s increasing failure to protect lives and property, Davidson Iriekpen writes

Recent reports confirming the killing of 80 people in bandits’ attacks on the Binnari community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State have continued to break hearts, raising concerns about the federal government’s weakening capacity to protect the lives of Nigerians.

The report recorded that the attack, which led to massive looting of shops and market stalls and setting of houses ablaze, occurred on Friday, October 23, the community’s weekly market day.

The incident to place on a day when traders and buyers from surrounding settlements converged to exchange farm produce, food and other goods, just shortly after Juma’at prayers.

Residents said the assailants stormed the community on motorcycles from neighbouring Plateau State, and carried out the four-hour reign of terror unchallenged.

By the time the attackers withdrew, residents were searching nearby bushes and a river for their missing relatives, while burnt houses, damaged shops and abandoned belongings testified to the scale of the destruction.

On the day of the deadly attack, the Taraba State Police Command said only 10 bodies were recovered, but the next day, it said the death toll had risen to 58, including 15 people who drowned while fleeing in an overloaded canoe. The police spokesperson, Victor Mshelizah, said search operations led to the recovery of additional bodies from surrounding bushes.

By Tuesday, it was gathered that the death toll had further risen to 80.

Beyond the loss of lives and property, the attack has renewed concerns about the ability of security agencies to protect isolated and vulnerable communities across the country.

A trader identified only as Adamu said the assailants operated for hours without resistance.

“We have no government in place,” he said, describing the duration of the attack and the destruction of goods during the market raid.

Following the attack, the police announced the deployment of additional personnel, alongside the Nigerian Army and other security agencies. Residents were urged to remain calm, stay vigilant and provide credible information to security operatives.

Condemning the killing, the global human rights organisation, Amnesty International, accused the federal government of failing to adequately protect vulnerable rural communities from repeated deadly attacks by gunmen and terrorists.

The human rights organisation, in a statement, said the attack demonstrated a “disdain for the sanctity of life” and called for an impartial investigation, justice for the victims and adequate reparations for survivors. It said the incident reflected a wider pattern of violence against rural communities in parts of northern Nigeria, where armed groups have repeatedly attacked settlements, killed residents, destroyed property and abducted people. It further criticised the Nigerian authorities for what it described as their failure to prevent recurring atrocities and ensure that suspected perpetrators were brought to justice.

The latest attack occurred despite Governor Agbu Kefas’ earlier intervention. Last January, he declared Karim-Lamido a special area of security concern through Executive Order No. 1 of 2026, citing recurring communal clashes, bandit-related attacks and violent herders’ attackers.

The declaration was aimed at strengthening efforts to restore peace, protect residents and create conditions for normal economic and social activities. But violence has continued to threaten communities in the area.

Observers feel that the Binnari killings are part of a wider pattern of insecurity in Taraba, where communal clashes, banditry, kidnapping and attacks on rural settlements have repeatedly threatened lives and livelihoods. The entire local government has featured prominently in the violence. Its location near the boundaries with Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe states added a cross-border dimension to security operations, particularly where armed groups can move through rural settlements and difficult terrain.

In general, banditry has become a growing problem in North-west and North-central, with powerful gangs battling overstretched police and military across hard-to-reach, rural locations. Driven by money rather than ideology, the bandits in Nigeria target poorly policed rural areas, kidnapping for ransom and killing residents. The terror gangs raid villages and impose “taxes” on farmers and mining operations in areas with little state presence.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), an independent, non-profit global research organisation and conflict monitor, recorded thousands of deaths (over 13,485 killed across North-Western states between 2010 and 2023, with a sharp surge of 2,742 casualties across 599 incidents in 2025 alone). Hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

Bandits operate not as a single army, but as a loose “franchise” of over 120 armed groups led by regional commanders known as kachalas. Their tactics include mass motorcycle-borne raids, village destruction and looting, kidnap-for-ransom operations, cattle rustling, and imposing illegal “protection taxes” on farmers and miners.

Originating from historical attacks on farmers and destruction of farmlands by herders, the crisis expanded due to climate change, shrinking grazing lands, poverty, gold-funded arms smuggling, and vast, unpoliced forested sanctuaries.

The Nigerian military regularly launches air strikes and ground sweeps, yet they seem to be growing by the day. Local and state governments have occasionally attempted localised amnesties or peace talks, which critics and defence analysts argue fail because the gangs lack political ideology and repeatedly break truces.

The primary responsibility of any government is securing the lives and property of its citizens, but the people hardly see this being demonstrated each time.

As sad as the deaths were, there was not a single reaction or statement from the President Bola Tinubu and the Presidency, even as a succour to the community.

Even though President Tinubu has repeatedly ordered troops to pursue suspected terrorists responsible for these mass killings of people across the country, Nigerians are yet to see any significant improvement, as people are still being killed almost daily.

It was only the Senate that called for an urgent security offensive in border communities across Taraba, Plateau and Bauchi states. The lawmakers urged security agencies to establish additional security camps and intensify surveillance in the affected areas to prevent further attacks and protect vulnerable communities.

The upper legislative chamber noted that the continued activities of armed bandits in rural communities undermined the government’s constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property. It warned that failure to address the recurring attacks could lead to further loss of lives, destruction of property, displacement of residents and worsening humanitarian challenges, and that no community should be left at the mercy of armed criminal groups.

There is no country where the leaders truly value human lives that will not be jolted by the loss of 80 lives. In normal climes, the attack is enough to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the state until the perpetrators are fished out and dealt with appropriately. But in Nigeria where the authorities and citizens are inundated with frequent news of massive killing, nothing bothers them anymore.

Until authorities demonstrate that vulnerable communities such as Binnari are adequately protected, the killings will remain a grim reminder of the gap between official security commitments and the safety residents experience on the ground.