Omo-Agege’s Unguarded ‘Rig and Die’ Comment

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, sparked widespread outrage recently after issuing a stern warning that anyone caught manipulating the 2027 elections would be killed.

Speaking at a political event in his constituency, Omo-Agege warned that anyone who attempted to rig or manipulate votes in the upcoming polls would face severe consequences.

“It’s rig and die,” he reportedly said.

Addressing supporters and party faithful in Delta Central, Omo-Agege declared that the era of political actors subverting the popular mandate was over.

Omo-Agege, who is seeking election to the Delta Central senatorial seat under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasised that voters were prepared to defend their votes at polling units nationwide.

“I want to make the news again. Anybody who rigs the election on that day, we will kill him! If you don’t value your life, come and rig the election. They’re rigging your future. They’re rigging the future of your children. We’re waiting for them. Let them try it. It is rig-and- die. We’re going to give them aura for aura. There’s no court this time. We’re going to fight,” he was quoted as saying.

Omo-Agege declared his intention to contest for the Delta Central senatorial seat in the 2027 elections in May. He resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a letter dated May and addressed to the chairman of the party’s Orogun Ward 2 in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Omo-Agege’s comment was not only unfortunate but unguarded and totally condemnable. He should know that it is inappropriate for a man of his calibre to advocate for jungle justice. As a lawyer and a former lawmaker, he should know that the best way to treat anybody arrested for a crime, is to be handed over to the police for prosecution.

The police should invite him for questioning, and if possible, to write an undertaking that he will not encourage the killing of anyone during the 2027 general election.