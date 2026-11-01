Flamingos Eye Semi-finals Ticket in Venezuela Showdown 

Kunle Adewale

Under the glittering floodlights of the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Salé, Morocco, two contrasting footballing fairy tales are set to collide. Nigeria’s Flamingos will take on Venezuela in a highly anticipated quarter-final clash at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup today.

With a coveted spot in the semi-finals on the line, Pitch 4 is prepared to host a battle of sheer willpower, tactical growth, and raw youth brilliance.

For Nigeria, the journey through Morocco has been a masterclass in resilience. Their tournament began with a stumbling 2-1

defeat to Poland, sparking doubts back home. But youth tournaments are about evolution, and the Flamingos chose to soar. They shut out Puerto Rico 2-0 before pulling off arguably the biggest shock of the group stage—a spectacular 3-1 victory that shattered defending champions DPR Korea’s historic 18-match unbeaten run.

Carrying that momentum into the Round of 16, they outclassed Mexico 2-1, with goals from Oluebube Umejiaku and Mary Dunstan, before a stoppage-time consolation goal from Mexico to seal Nigeria’s sixth-ever appearance in the global top eight.

If Nigeria’s path was an escalation of dominance, Venezuela’s was a masterclass in survival. Returning to the tournament after a 10-year absence, La Vinotinto barely scraped through the group stage, losing two of their three matches to France and Japan. They slipped into the Round of 16 by the skin of their teeth as one of the best third-placed teams.

Yet, the beauty of knockout football is that the past matters very little once the whistle blows. Facing reigning European champions Germany in the Round of 16, Venezuela struck gold in the fifth minute and dug deep. They withstood a furious German onslaught, holding onto a 1-0 clean sheet to orchestrate a staggering upset.

Forward Mara Briceno encapsulated their spirit perfectly ahead of today: “We are a side that gave our all, never gave up, and always put our bodies on the line.”

Nigeria possesses multiple attacking gears and an explosive counter-press, while Venezuela has proven they can absorb relentless pressure and punish mistakes in a heartbeat. As the lights go up in Salé, the Flamingos look to chase down their dream of surpassing their historic 2022 bronze medal finish, while La Vinotinto aims to continue their miraculous giant-killing run.

Meanwhile, Nigeria team head coach Hakeem Busari has urged his players to be clinical in front of goal against Venezuela.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Busari described Venezuela as a strong side and stressed the need for his team to approach the encounter with the same commitment shown in their previous matches.

“Like I do say, it is one game after the other. For Venezuela, they are a very good side too to come into this tournament,” Busari said.

“So, we will approach it, the same way we approach other teams. Because, all of us in the quarterfinal are good to have been in that stage.”

He urged the players to maintain the right mentality, compete for every ball and take the game to their opponents.

“So we are not leaving anything in terms of our preparation. The players are to go all out and play.

We have to put our mentality right and fight for all balls.”

Busari also advised his young players to remain calm and focused, avoid unnecessary pressure and make the most of their scoring opportunities.

“We have done it before and it is just for us to remind them before they are kids. You don’t put them under tensed anxiety,” he said.

“Take the game calmly, concentrate, take your chances, when you are not with the ball, let’s fight for the ball. If you’re with the ball let’s play. Let’s keep possession high and let’s take our chances.”

He acknowledged the physical and competitive nature of South American teams, particularly their strength in duels.

“There is something you must know about the character of a South American team, they are thorough and tough in terms of making duels,” Busari concluded.

Busari will be eager to guide his team to another positive result and extend their impressive run in the tournament.